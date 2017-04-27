Outdoors Listings: April 26-May 2

THIS WEEK: April 26-May 2

Rain Barrel Workshop, learn how to save stormwater with the Lackawanna River Conservation Association. Elm Street Park, 261 Elm St., Dickson City. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. $25 per family. Limited to 20 families. 570-347-6311.

Promised Land State Park, moderate 7- mile hike sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 10:45 a.m. April 30 and leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. 570-806-1754.

Spring Fest, annual memorial color run adn children’s carnival. Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. Carvinal from 12 to 5 p.m. April 29. Run begins 10 a.m. April 30 with registration at 9 a.m. Pre-registration $20 at misercordia.edu, and day-of registration $25. 570-674-6286.

FUTURE

Graffiti Clean-Up, takes place in Hickory Run State Park boulder field. Graffiti removal tools, fresh water, gloves and snacks provided. Wear sturdy close-toed shoes, long sleeves and long pants. Children may assist with picking up liter. 1 to 4 p.m. May 3. Registration requested, 570-403-2006.

Gaffiti Clean-Up, takes place in Lehigh Gorge State Park, Rockport access. Graffiti removal tools, fresh water, gloves and snacks provided. Wear sturdy close-toed shoes, long sleeves and long pants. Children may assist with picking up liter. 1 to 4 p.m. May 4. Registration requested, 570-403-2006.

Bear Creek Preserve, difficult 7-mile hike sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 10:45 a.m. May 7. Leave at 11 a.m. Bring lunch and water. 570-735-4359.

Major Welch Trail & Storm King, difficult 6-hike sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club in Bear Mountain State Park. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 8:45 a.m. May 14 and leave at 9 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Some Rock Scrambles. 570-239-8237.

Pocono Environmental Center (PEEC), moderate 8.5-hike sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club, meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 9:45 a.m. May 21 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring snack and water. Leader 570-806-1754.

Angel Falls and Kettle Creek at Loyalsock, difficult 8-mile hike, sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at 9:45 a.m. June 4 and leave at 10 a.m. Bring lunch and water. 570-239-8237.

Glen Onoko Falls, difficult 9-mile hike, sponsored by Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club, meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 9:45 a.m. June 11 and leave at 10. Bring lunch and water. 570-283-1312.

Big Bear Swamp At Delaware State Forest, moderate 7 mile hike sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Park & Ride on Rt. 315 in Dupont at 10:45 a.m. June 18 and leave at 11. Leader Al Chapacharis 570-806-1754.

Vosberg Hike, six moderate miles, sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club, meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 11:45 a.m. June 25 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. 570-406-3173.