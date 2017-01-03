Outdoors Listings: Jan. 4 to 10, 2017

THIS WEEK: Jan. 4 to 10, 2017

Winter Scavenger Hunt, a family fun activity on the trails of the Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 10 a.m. Jan. 7. $6. 570-629-3061.

Hazleton Trails Hike, eight moderate miles on the Hazleton Rails to Trails system. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 309 near Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre. 11:45 a.m. Jan. 8. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-825-7200.

Beekeepers Club, the inaugural meeting of a group dedicated to beekeepers, both experienced and newbies. Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township. 7 p.m. Jan. 10. Free. 570-842-1506.

FUTURE

ShiverFest, an Extreme Kayak and Canoe Race traveling 2.7 miles on the Lackawanna River in Scranton from the Parker Street Landing to Sweeney’s Beach. Bring your own vessel and wet suit. Jan. 14 with launch at noon. $30 includes the post-race Thaw Party at the Backyard Ale House, 523 Linden St., Scranton from 2 to 5 p.m. with food, music and comaraderie. $20 party only. 570-347-6311 or [email protected]

Susquehanna Warrior Trail Hike, seven easy miles along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Meet at the Union Township Boat Launch, Route 11 between Hunlock Creek and Shickshinny. 11:45 a.m. Jan. 15. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-388-4060.

Cross Country Skiing. Learn the basics of cross-country skiing with all equipment provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 15 and 22. $20, $10 children. Registration: 570-828-2319.

Bridge the Gap: Ski the McDade Trail, beginner cross-country ski lessons with all equipment provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 21. Free. Registration: 570-828-2319.

Birding in the Kirby Park Natural Area, sponsored by the Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society. Meet at the parking lot by the Nesbitt Park boat launch in Wilkes-Barre, accessed via First Avenue. 8 a.m. Jan. 22. Free. 570-371-3951.

Eagle Watch, a trip to the Mongaup Reservoir, the Delaware River and the Delaware Highlands Conservancy in search of winter eagle residents and nesting pairs. Bring lunch, camera and warm clothing. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22. $20. Call to reserve a seat in the van: 570-828-2319.

Nescopeck State Park Hike, six moderate miles along the park trails. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 309 near Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre. 11:45 a.m. Jan. 22. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-825-7200.

Cross Country Skiing. Learn the basics of cross-country skiing with all equipment provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28. $20, $10 children. Registration: 570-828-2319.

Animal Tracking, looking for tracks, trails, scat, territory marks, chew marks and other signs of animals. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 28. $5. 570-828-2319.

Winter Ecology Hike, an all-ages trek to observe animal and plant habitats during winter. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 29. $5. 570-828-2319.

Boulder Field Hike, 6.5 moderate miles at Hickory Run State Park in White Haven. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 309 near Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre. 11:45 a.m. Jan. 29. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-457-0527.

Bridge the Gap: Ski the McDade Trail, beginner cross-country ski lessons with all equipment provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 4. Free. Registration: 570-828-2319.

Fire Building, how to make a fire without matches with techniques involving sparks and found or prepared tinder. Age 10 and older. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 5. $5. 570-828-2319.

Gouldsboro State Park Hike, seven moderate miles on the park trails. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 315 near Oak Street, Dupont. 10:45 a.m. Feb. 5. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-842-2230.

Cross Country Skiing. Learn the basics of cross-country skiing with all equipment provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 and 26. $20, $10 children. Registration: 570-828-2319.

Cross Country Skiing. Learn the basics of cross-country skiing with all equipment provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11 and 25. $20, $10 children. Registration: 570-828-2319.

Toboggan Ride or Hike. Slide down the hill at speeds up to 45 mph at Eagles Mere, followed by a five-mile hike. Meet 7:45 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway. If the toboggan run is closed because of weather conditions, meet at 9:45 a.m. for a moderate seven-mile hike at Eagles Mere. Toboggan hotline: 570-525-3244. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-655-4979.

Winter Ecology Hike, an all-ages trek to observe animal and plant habitats during winter. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 12. $5. 570-828-2319.

Bridge the Gap: Intro to Snowshoeing, a winter trek along the McDade Trail to learn the basics of snowshoeing with all equipment provided. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12. Free. Registration: 570-828-2319.

Winter Wonderland Family Getaway, with cross-country skiing, animal tracking, nature hikes, snow tubing, campfires and more. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. Feb. 17 to 20. $225 includes three nights lodging and meals from Friday dinner to Monday lunch. Reservations: 570-828-2319.

Sugar Notch Mountain Hike, six moderate miles. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 309 near Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre. 11:45 a.m. Feb. 19. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-735-4359.

Animal Tracking, looking for tracks, trails, scat, territory marks, chew marks and other signs of animals. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 25. $5. 570-828-2319.

Wild Creek Cove Hike, six moderate miles at Beltzville State Park. Meet at the Sears Automotive Center, Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township. 11:45 a.m. Feb. 26. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-825-7200.

Sugar Shack Scramble, a hike through the woods to the Two Saps Sugar Shack for cocoa and pancakes with fresh maple syrup. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. March 4 with groups heading out at 9 and 9:30 a.m. $15. Reservations: 570-828-2319.

Bruce Lake Natural Area Hike, eight moderate miles at Promised Land State Park. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 315 near Oak Street, Dupont. 10:45 a.m. March 5. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-806-1754.

Active Adventures: Healthy Hikes, a guided hike on the trails of the Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. March 5. Free. 570-828-2319.

Tobyhanna State Park Hike, seven moderate miles on the park trails. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 315 near Oak Street, Dupont. 10:45 a.m. March 12. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-842-2230.

Active Adventures: Orienteering, an introduction to using a map and compass on the orienteering course at Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 1 to 3 p.m. March 12. Free. 570-828-2319.

Active Adventures: Mindfulness, an introduction to techniques to become more focused, less stressed, more communicative and being alert to nature. Pocono Environmental Education Center, 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry. 10:30 a.m. to noon. March 18. Free. 570-828-2319.

Frank Gantz Trail Hike, 8.5 moderate miles between Gouldsboro and Tobyhanna state parks. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 315 near Oak Street, Dupont. 9:45 a.m. March 19. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-346-8010.

Mocanaqua Loop Trail, seven difficult miles. Meet at the Park and Ride, Route 309 near Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre. 11:45 a.m. March 26. Sponsored by the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. 570-825-7200.