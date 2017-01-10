Events Listings: Jan. 11 to 17, 2017

THIS WEEK: Jan. 11 to 17, 2017

Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation with nearly 6000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits. Included: a “Star Spangled Banner” Sing-Off, rodeos, square dancing, cooking demos and contests, antique tractors, lumberjack competition, food court and more. Farm Show Complex, North Cameron and Maclay streets, Harrisburg. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 to 13; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Free. 717-787-5373 or farmshow.state.pa.us.

Game Night, an evening of “Family Feud,” “Celebrity” and “Pictionary” with teams of four facing off in a fun night of charitable competition. Sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge at The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Township. 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12. Age 21 and older. $35 includes food and drinks. 570-824-8756.

Socrates Cafe, a philosophical discussion group. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12. 570-823-0156.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Grumpy Old Men” (1993, a comedy-drama starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Jan. 13. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Winter in the City, a cocktail party with food from local restaurants, silent auction, raffle and music by Paul LaBelle & the Exact Change and Group Du Jour. POSH at the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $20 benefits Scranton Tomorrow. 570-963-1575.

Malanka, the 13th annual Ukrainian New Year dinner dance with Ukrainian and American food and music by Fourth Wave Ensemble of Philadelphia. La Buona Vita, 20 Reilly St., Dunmore. 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 14. $45. Reservations: 570-489-1256.

50/50 Bingo, with food and beverages available. Noxen School and Community Center, School Street. 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 14. Pay per card. Proceeds benefit the Noxen-Monroe Sportsmen’s Club. 570-298-2052.

Fee-Free Days at Steamtown, free admission on Jan. 16 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), Feb. 20 (Presidents Day), April 15-16 and 22-23 (National Parks Week), Aug. 25 (National Park Service Birthday), Sept. 30 (National Public Lands Day) and Nov. 11-12 (Veterans Day Weekend). Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $7. 570-340-5204.

Martin Luther King Jr. Program, to honor the service and contributions of the civil-rights leader. Snyder and Walsh Rooms, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 11 a.m. Jan. 16. Free. 570-208-5958.

Ecumenical Service, calling for peace and understanding with representatives of various religious traditions including Catholic, Jewish, Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist, Latino Catholic and United Methodist. Mercy Hall Chapel, Misericordia University, 31 Lake St., Dallas. Jan. 16 at noon. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. 570-674-6400.

Adult Craft Session, making a snowman out of a decorated pinecone. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Light refreshments served. Free. Registration: 570-823-0156.

FUTURE

Ethnic Notions, a film examining anti-black stereotypes that permeated popular culture from the ante-bellum period until the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Rooms 218-219, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Jan. 18 at noon. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. 570-674-6400.

Film Favorites Series, a screening of the comedy “9 to 5” with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 18. Free. 570-996-1500.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “The Falcon and the Snowman” (1985, a spy drama starring Timothy Hutton and Sean Penn. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Jan. 20. Free with popcorn provided. 570-823-0156.

Knit and Crochet Group, for all ages. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 21. 570-823-0156.

Harlem Wizards, the show basketball team incorporating comedy and audience participation. Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School, 1128 Old Route 115, Lehman Township. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21. $10 advance; $12 day of event. 570-675-7990.

The Relaxing Art of Coloring, an adult coloring group. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Supplies provided or bring your own. 570-823-0156.

NEPA Home and Garden Show, the latest in products and services from builders and contractors along with materials, decks, pools, spas, storage, plants, landscapes, kitchenware and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 28; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29. $8.50, $7.50 seniors. 570-970-7600.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Snow Falling on Cedars” (1999) starring Ethan Hawke. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Jan. 27. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Pocono Winter Beerfest, a beer-tasting event with more than 100 offerings from across the nation along with food, vendors, brewers and more. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. Jan. 28 with VIP doors at noon and general admittance at 1 p.m. $50 (VIP), $35. 570-420-2808.

Snowflake Gala, the sixth annual event with entertainment by the Luongo Brothers, open bar, raffles, silent auction and more. Hosted by the Eynon Archbald Lions Club to benefit Leader Dog for the Blind. Fiorelli’s, 1501 N. Main St., Peckville 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 28. $75. 570-430-8432.

Monthly Bingo, sponsored by the Lehman Jackson Elementary PTO. With a 50/50 drawing and $500 jackpot. Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1160 Chase Road, Shavertown. Jan. 28 with doors at 6:30 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. $10. 570-690-4301.

Adult Craft Session. Color a small canvas tote bag to take home. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 6 p.m. Feb. 2. Free but registration required. 570-823-0156.

Once Upon a Time: Crystal Cabin Fever, with spectacular ice carvvings, free wine tasting, tours of the Sculpted Ice Works Factory and Natural Ice Harvest Museum, free hot chocolate, BBQ and fire pit plus rides down a 50-foot ice slide. 311 Purdytown Turnpike, Lakeville. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays from Feb. 3 to 26. $15, $12 seniors, $10 children. 570-226-6246.

Winter Fest Film Festival, 14 days of foreign, independent and art films. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Opens Feb. 17 with a gala opening night of two films, snacks, wine, beer and dessert at 6 p.m. $25. Continues through March 2. $8.50. Previews of all films shown at 1 and 6 p.m. Feb. 2. Post-Festival Film Discussion 1 p.m. March 3. Schedule at dietrichtheater.com.

Nite at the Races, a parish fundraiser at St. Monica’s Parish Hall, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming. Feb. 3 with doors at 6 p.m. and post time at 7 p.m. $10. 570-237-2188.

Adult Craft Session, making flowers from different colors and patterns of paper for Valentine’s Day. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Light refreshments served. Free. Registration: 570-823-0156.

Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World’s Children, an independent documentary about Dr. Maurice R. Hilleman who prevented pandemic flu, developed the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and invented the first vaccine against human cancer. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Followed by a discussion with the director Donald Rayne Mitchell. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

A River Runs Through It, a free screening of the drama starring Brad Pitt and Craig Sheffert, shown in conjunction with the Wyoming County Reads book-discussion series. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 8. 570-996-1500.

Simple. Natural. Healing. A weight-loss seminar including recipes and food ideas. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11. $10. 570-996-1500.

The Menu, culinary creations prepared by local chefs with musical guest Skip Monday. Grand Ballroom, Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. Feb. 13 with cocktails at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. $12. 570-344-1111.

Clarks Summit Festival of Ice, the 13th annual street festival with the theme “Ice, Lights, Broadway!” Included: a Friday evening parade, live music, more than 50 ice sculptures with carving demonstrations, horse-and-carriage rides and entertainment. Downtown Clarks Summit. Feb. 17 to 20. For schedule, see theabingtons.org.

Winter in the City, a cocktail party with food from local restaurants, silent auction, raffle and music by Paul LaBelle & the Exact Change and Group Du Jour. POSH at the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17. $20 benefits Scranton Tomorrow. 570-963-1575.

Sweethearts Dinner Dance, with music by the Main Street Crooners. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. Feb. 18 with doors at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. and dancing at 7 p.m. Cash bar available. 866-605-7325.

Old Forge Mardi Gras, with a full-course dinner, beer and wine, and entertainment by Frankie Gervasi of The Poets. Sponsored by Prince of Peace Parish at Arcaro and Genell, 443 S. Main St., Old Forge. 6 p.m. Feb. 18. $30. Adults only. Reservations: 570-457-5900.

Out of Africa, a free screening of the drama starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford, shown in conjunction with the Wyoming County Reads book-discussion series. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22. 570-996-1500.

Arm Knitting. Create your own infinity scarf out of chunky yarn using just your arms. Bring two or three skeins of chunky yarn. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 570-654-9847.

Home and Outdoor Living Show, the 30th annual event offering a look at industry trends in all aspects of home, leisure and outdoor activities. Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 906 W. Main St. Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. $5. 570-966-0625 or csbapa.org.

Spin 4 Life, a cancer fundraiser with participants cycling 45-minute intervals for the cause. Also: tee shirts, refreshments and mini massages. Odyssey Fitness, 401 Coal St., Wilkes-Barre. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 25. $25. Registration: 570-714-8800.

Springtime in Paris, the annual fundraiser with silent and live art auctions of works by painters, potters, weavers, mixed media artists and Broadway performers. St. Jude School, 420 S. Mountian Blvd., Mountain Top. Feb. 25 with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and auction at 7:30 p.m. 570-474-5803.

Sullivan’s March: Our Heritage, a presentation by historian and re-enactor Ed McMullen on President George Washington’s response to the Wyoming Valley Massacre. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 3 p.m. March 5. 570-996-1500.

Real Boy, an independent film about a teenaged musician navigating the ups and downs of gender transition and substance abuse. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. March 8. Followed by a discussion with the director Shaleece Haas. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Simple. Natural. Healing. A seminar on improving sleep and reducing stress. Includes food sampling. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 10 a.m. to noon March 11. $10. 570-996-1500.

Harlem Globetrotters, the electrifying athletes return to show off their incredible ball-handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and fan interaction. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 3 p.m. March 12. Tickets start at $15. 800-745-3000.

Film Favorites Series, a screening of “Dirty Dancing” with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 1 and 7 p.m. March 15. Free. 570-996-1500.

Pennsylvania Home Show, the 43rd annual event with everything to beautify, update and maintain your home. Farm Show Complex, Cameron and Maclay streets, Harrisburg. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 16 to 18; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19. $10, $8 seniors. 800-281-5539.

Spring Film Festival, 21 days of foreign, independent and art films. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Opens April 7 with a gala opening night of two films, food and dessert buffets, wine and beer at 6 p.m. $40. Continues through April 27. $8.50. Previews of all films shown at 1 and 6 p.m. March 23. Post-Festival Film Discussion 1 p.m. April 28. Schedule at dietrichtheater.com.

States of Grace, an independent film about the transformation of Buddhist physician Grace Dammann and her family in the wake of a life-changing accident. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. April 3. Followed by a discussion with co-director Mark Lipman. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Simple. Natural. Healing. A seminar on improving digestion including gentle detox approaches and food sampling. Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. 10 a.m. to noon April 8. $10. 570-996-1500.

DrinkaPalooza Wine & Whiskey Fest, the inaugural spirits-tasting event with vendors including Pennsylvania wineries, KingView Mead, Absolute Fine Cigars, Cynful Bliss, Green Mountain Energy, LuLaRoe, Serving Stone Creations and many more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. April 29 with tasting sessions noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m. $24. Age 21 and older. Details at drinkfestpa.com.