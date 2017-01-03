Events Listings: Jan. 4 to 10, 2017

THIS WEEK: Jan. 4 to 10, 2017

Christmas City Stroll, a guided walking tour through Bethlehem’s historic district led by docents dressed in period Moravian attire, stopping at several landmarks including the 1741 Gemeinhaus. Visitor Center, 505 Main St., Bethlehem. Jan. 4 to 8 with tours at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. $15, $9 children. 800-360-8687 or christmascity.org.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Winter People” (1989), a romantic drama starring Kurt Russell and Kelly McGillis. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Jan. 6. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation with nearly 6000 animals, 10,000 competitive exhibits and 300 commercial exhibits. Included: a “Star Spangled Banner” Sing-Off, rodeos, square dancing, cooking demos and contests, antique tractors, lumberjack competition, food court and more. Farm Show Complex, North Cameron and Maclay streets, Harrisburg. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 7 to 13; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Free. 717-787-5373 or farmshow.state.pa.us.

Model Railroad Open House, with HO-scale railroading and miniature replicas of local landmarks including the Asa Packer Mansion, Eckley Miners Village, Bethlehem Steelworks, Hazleton’s Blue Comet Diner and more. Anthracite Model Railroad Society, 1056 Hanover Court, Hazle Township. Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8. 570-459-6395.

Model Railroad Open House, an HO-scale, 2000-square-foot layout including many northeast railroads from various eras. Hudson Model Railroad Club, 97 Martin St., Hudson. Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 and 8. Free but donations accepted.

Community Contra Dance, with live music by the quartet of Henry Jankiewicz, Curt Osgood, Jill Smith and Mike Rovine along with calling by Hilton Baxter. No partner or previous experience necessary. Church of Christ Uniting, 776 Market St., Kingston. Jan. 7 with potluck dinner at 6 p.m. and dancing at 7 p.m. Pay what you wish. 570-333-4007.

FUTURE

Game Night, an evening of “Family Feud,” “Celebrity” and “Pictionary” with teams of four facing off in a fun night of charitable competition. Sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge at The Woodlands Inn & Resort, 1073 Route 315, Plains Township. 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12. Age 21 and older. $35 includes food and drinks. 570-824-8756.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Grumpy Old Men” (1993, a comedy-drama starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Jan. 13. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Winter in the City, a cocktail party with food from local restaurants, silent auction, raffle and music by Paul LaBelle & the Exact Change and Group Du Jour. POSH at the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $20 benefits Scranton Tomorrow. 570-963-1575.

Malanka, the 13th annual Ukrainian New Year dinner dance with Ukrainian and American food and music by Fourth Wave Ensemble of Philadelphia. La Buona Vita, 20 Reilly St., Dunmore. 6 to 11 p.m. Jan. 14. $45. Reservations: 570-489-1256.

Fee-Free Days at Steamtown, free admission on Jan. 16 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), Feb. 20 (Presidents Day), April 15-16 and 22-23 (National Parks Week), Aug. 25 (National Park Service Birthday), Sept. 30 (National Public Lands Day) and Nov. 11-12 (Veterans Day Weekend). Steamtown National Historic Site, 300 Cliff St., Scranton. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $7. 570-340-5204.

Martin Luther King Jr. Program, to honor the service and contributions of the civil-rights leader. Snyder and Walsh Rooms, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 11 a.m. Jan. 16. Free. 570-208-5958.

Ecumenical Service, calling for peace and understanding with representatives of various religious traditions including Catholic, Jewish, Islamic, Hindu, Buddhist, Latino Catholic and United Methodist. Mercy Hall Chapel, Misericordia University, 31 Lake St., Dallas. Jan. 16 at noon. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. 570-674-6400.

Ethnic Notions, a film examining anti-black stereotypes that permeated popular culture from the ante-bellum period until the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. Rooms 218-219, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Jan. 18 at noon. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. 570-674-6400.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “The Falcon and the Snowman” (1985, a spy drama starring Timothy Hutton and Sean Penn. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Jan. 20. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

NEPA Home and Garden Show, the latest in products and services from builders and contractors along with materials, decks, pools, spas, storage, plants, landscapes, kitchenware and more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 27; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 28; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 29. $8.50, $7.50 seniors. 570-970-7600.

Friday Movie Matinee, a screening of “Snow Falling on Cedars” (1999) starring Ethan Hawke. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. 2 p.m. Jan. 27. Free with light refreshments. 570-823-0156.

Pocono Winter Beerfest, a beer-tasting event with more than 100 offerings from across the nation along with food, vendors, brewers and more. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. Jan. 28 with VIP doors at noon and general admittance at 1 p.m. $50 (VIP), $35. 570-420-2808.

Nite at the Races, a parish fundraiser at St. Monica’s Parish Hall, 363 W. Eighth St., West Wyoming. Feb. 3 with doors at 6 p.m. and post time at 7 p.m. $10. 570-237-2188.

Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World’s Children, an independent documentary about Dr. Maurice R. Hilleman who prevented pandemic flu, developed the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and invented the first vaccine against human cancer. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. Feb. 6. Followed by a discussion with the director Donald Rayne Mitchell. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

The Menu, culinary creations prepared by local chefs with musical guest Skip Monday. Grand Ballroom, Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. Feb. 13 with cocktails at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. $12. 570-344-1111.

Winter in the City, a cocktail party with food from local restaurants, silent auction, raffle and music by Paul LaBelle & the Exact Change and Group Du Jour. POSH at the Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17. $20 benefits Scranton Tomorrow. 570-963-1575.

Sweethearts Dinner Dance, with music by the Main Street Crooners. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. Feb. 18 with doors at 5 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. and dancing at 7 p.m. Cash bar available. 866-605-7325.

Arm Knitting. Create your own infinity scarf out of chunky yarn using just your arms. Bring two or three skeins of chunky yarn. West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Free. 570-654-9847.

Home and Outdoor Living Show, the 30th annual event offering a look at industry trends in all aspects of home, leisure and outdoor activities. Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, 906 W. Main St. Noon to 8 p.m. Feb. 24; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26. $5. 570-966-0625 or csbapa.org.

Springtime in Paris, the annual fundraiser with silent and live art auctions of works by painters, potters, weavers, mixed media artists and Broadway performers. St. Jude School, 420 S. Mountian Blvd., Mountain Top. Feb. 25 with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and auction at 7:30 p.m. 570-474-5803.

Real Boy, an independent film about a teenaged musician navigating the ups and downs of gender transition and substance abuse. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. March 8. Followed by a discussion with the director Shaleece Haas. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Harlem Globetrotters, the electrifying athletes return to show off their incredible ball-handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and fan interaction. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 3 p.m. March 12. Tickets start at $15. 800-745-3000.

Pennsylvania Home Show, the 43rd annual event with everything to beautify, update and maintain your home. Farm Show Complex, Cameron and Maclay streets, Harrisburg. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 16 to 18; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19. $10, $8 seniors. 800-281-5539.

States of Grace, an independent film about the transformation of Buddhist physician Grace Dammann and her family in the wake of a life-changing accident. Kenneth S. Gross Auditorium, Carver Hall, Bloomsburg University. 7 p.m. April 3. Followed by a discussion with co-director Mark Lipman. $4. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

DrinkaPalooza Wine & Whiskey Fest, the inaugural spirits-tasting event with vendors including Pennsylvania wineries, KingView Mead, Absolute Fine Cigars, Cynful Bliss, Green Mountain Energy, LuLaRoe, Serving Stone Creations and many more. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. April 29 with tasting sessions noon to 3:30 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m. $24. Age 21 and older. Details at drinkfestpa.com.