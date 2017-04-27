Concert Listings: April 26-May 2

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE
F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100
The Hit Men, April 28
Brian Wilson, May 2
Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, May 5
Joe Nardone Presents: Solid Gold Party, May 6
An Evening with Colin and Brad, May 11
Suze, May 12
Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000
Suquehanna Breakdown, May 19 and 20
Impratical Jokers, June 9
Dierks Bentley, June 10
Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Township (570) 831-2100
The Clairvoyants, May 27
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000
Bryan Adams, June 13
Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371
Timothy B. Schmit, April 30
Loretta Lynn, May 12
Dark Star Orchestra, May 13
Gordon Lightfoot, May 19
Get The Led Out, May 20
Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249
Blues Brotherhood, April 29
Johnny A., May 5
KICK INXS Show, May 19
Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808
Life of Agony, May 12
THIS WEEK: April 26-May 2
The Hit Men, hits of the 1960s to the 1980s performed by musicians who collaborated and recorded with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, Carly Simon, Elton John, Cat Stevens and more. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. April 28. $45, $35, $25. 570-826-1100.
Some Kind of Jam 12, presented by Jibberjazz Productions takes place April 28-30 in Schuylkill Haven. The music and camping festival will showcase musical acts on four stages along with workshops and activities. Some performers include Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Black Masala, Blue Moon Soup and Malai Llama. Presale tickets are $80 and include camping. Visit jibberjazz.com for more information.
Blues Brotherhood, a tribute to the Blues Brothers featuring Tommy “Bones” Malone, the original horn player from the smash hit movie “The Blues Brothers.” The Blues Brotherhood covers the best material from the film as well as other classic, blues, funk and soul music. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 West Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. April 29. $23. 570-325-0249.
Timothy B. Schmit, former member of POCO and The Eagles, on tour in support of his latest album “Leap of Faith.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. April 30. $20, $25. 866-605-7325.
Brian Wilson, the legendary member of the Beach Boys on his tour “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 2. $59.50, $69.50, $84. 50, $125. 570-826-1100.
FUTURE
Heroes. Passion. Inspiration, the season finale of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with the Philharmonic Festival Chorus. Included: Mozart’s Requiem in D minor and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”). 8 p.m. May 5 at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 5. 570-270-4444.
Johnny A., brings a thoroughly unique blend of jazz, blues, rock and other musical styles to the stage, creating a pop sensibilitiy and broad appeal. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 West Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. May 5. $23. 570-325-0249.
The NEPA Philharmonic, the orchestra, soloists and Festival Chorus will perform Mozart’s “Requiem” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” in presenting their Masterworks IV: A Season’s Grand Finale performance. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 5. 570-826-11100.
Joe Nardone’s Solid Gold Party, with oldies performers Freddie “Boom Boom” Cannon, Gary U.S. Bonds, Soul Survivors, The Marcels and The Super Girls Group. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. May 6. $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.
Graduation Concert, fine treble and mixed-voice pieces by the Children’s and Youth Choirs of the Northeast Pennsylvania Choral Society. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. 3 p.m. May 7. $10. 570-343-6707.
An Evening with Colin and Brad, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from the wildly popular “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” perform a live stage show. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 11. Tickets on sale Feb. 24 at Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.
Loretta Lynn, the country singer and one of the most awarded performers of all time including Kennedy Center Honors and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. May 12. $52, $47. 866-605-7325.
Life of Agony, the metal/crossover band on its “A Place Where There’s No More Pain Tour.” Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. May 12. $22 advance; $25 day of show. 570-420-2808.
Post Modern Jukebox, a genre-busting, rotating collective of performers who have built a massive following by reimagining modern pop hits with a vintage twist. The Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. 8 p.m. May 13. $40, $45. 570-955-1455.
