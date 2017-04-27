Concert Listings: April 26-May 2

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

The Hit Men, April 28

Brian Wilson, May 2

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, May 5

Joe Nardone Presents: Solid Gold Party, May 6

An Evening with Colin and Brad, May 11

Suze, May 12

Video Games Live! May 19

Daniel O’Donnell, May 20

Blackberry Smoke, June 23

Queen Extravaganza, July 1

Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton (570) 961-9000

Suquehanna Breakdown, May 19 and 20

Impratical Jokers, June 9

Dierks Bentley, June 10

Froggy Fest featuring Lady Antebellum, July 9

Vans Warped Tour, July 10

Camp Bisco, July 13 through 15

Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, July 25

KRZ Summer Smash featuring One Republic, July 26

The Peach Music Festival, Aug. 10 through 13

Luke Bryan, Sept. 6

Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Township (570) 831-2100

The Clairvoyants, May 27

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Bryan Adams, June 13

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Timothy B. Schmit, April 30

Loretta Lynn, May 12

Dark Star Orchestra, May 13

Gordon Lightfoot, May 19

Get The Led Out, May 20

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, June 2

Happy Together Tour, June 22

Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl, June 30

Phil Vassar, July 14

Great White, July 15

Josh Turner, July 29

Don McLean, Aug. 25

Gene Watson, Nov. 27

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

Blues Brotherhood, April 29

Johnny A., May 5

KICK INXS Show, May 19

Al Stewart, June 16

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Life of Agony, May 12

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY (866) 781-2922

Mysteryland, June 9-12

Train, O.A.R., Natasha Bedingfield, June 16

Neil Diamond, June 22

Zac Brown Band, June 23

Foreigner and Cheap Trick, July 14

Chicago and the Doobie Brothers, July 22

Santana, Aug. 5

Kings of Leon and Nathaniel Ratcliff & the Night Sweats, Aug. 6

THIS WEEK: April 26-May 2

The Hit Men, hits of the 1960s to the 1980s performed by musicians who collaborated and recorded with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, Carly Simon, Elton John, Cat Stevens and more. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. April 28. $45, $35, $25. 570-826-1100.

Some Kind of Jam 12, presented by Jibberjazz Productions takes place April 28-30 in Schuylkill Haven. The music and camping festival will showcase musical acts on four stages along with workshops and activities. Some performers include Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Black Masala, Blue Moon Soup and Malai Llama. Presale tickets are $80 and include camping. Visit jibberjazz.com for more information.

Blues Brotherhood, a tribute to the Blues Brothers featuring Tommy “Bones” Malone, the original horn player from the smash hit movie “The Blues Brothers.” The Blues Brotherhood covers the best material from the film as well as other classic, blues, funk and soul music. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 West Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. April 29. $23. 570-325-0249.

Timothy B. Schmit, former member of POCO and The Eagles, on tour in support of his latest album “Leap of Faith.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. April 30. $20, $25. 866-605-7325.

Brian Wilson, the legendary member of the Beach Boys on his tour “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 2. $59.50, $69.50, $84. 50, $125. 570-826-1100.

FUTURE

Heroes. Passion. Inspiration, the season finale of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with the Philharmonic Festival Chorus. Included: Mozart’s Requiem in D minor and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”). 8 p.m. May 5 at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 5. 570-270-4444.

Johnny A., brings a thoroughly unique blend of jazz, blues, rock and other musical styles to the stage, creating a pop sensibilitiy and broad appeal. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 West Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. May 5. $23. 570-325-0249.

The NEPA Philharmonic, the orchestra, soloists and Festival Chorus will perform Mozart’s “Requiem” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” in presenting their Masterworks IV: A Season’s Grand Finale performance. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 5. 570-826-11100.

Joe Nardone’s Solid Gold Party, with oldies performers Freddie “Boom Boom” Cannon, Gary U.S. Bonds, Soul Survivors, The Marcels and The Super Girls Group. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. May 6. $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.

Graduation Concert, fine treble and mixed-voice pieces by the Children’s and Youth Choirs of the Northeast Pennsylvania Choral Society. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. 3 p.m. May 7. $10. 570-343-6707.

An Evening with Colin and Brad, Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood from the wildly popular “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” perform a live stage show. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 11. Tickets on sale Feb. 24 at Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

Loretta Lynn, the country singer and one of the most awarded performers of all time including Kennedy Center Honors and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. May 12. $52, $47. 866-605-7325.

Life of Agony, the metal/crossover band on its “A Place Where There’s No More Pain Tour.” Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. May 12. $22 advance; $25 day of show. 570-420-2808.

Post Modern Jukebox, a genre-busting, rotating collective of performers who have built a massive following by reimagining modern pop hits with a vintage twist. The Peoples Security Bank Theater at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. 8 p.m. May 13. $40, $45. 570-955-1455.

Dark Star Orchestra, the preeminent tribute to the Grateful Dead. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. May 13. $25, $30. 866-605-7325.

The Appleseed Collective, four-piece stringband explores the meeting of old and new in the bluegrass revival movement and touch on elements from multiple genres. Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive, Hawley. May 12. Show time and cover charge to be announced.

Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones, an ensemble of accomplished musicians from Maine will perform a tribute to Prince. River Street Jazz Cafe, 667 N. River St., Plains Township. 9 p.m. May 13. $10. 570-822-2992.

Angaleena Presley, the Pistol Annies member turned solo artist tours in support of her second full-length solo album, “Wrangled.” F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 18. $12, $15. 570-826-1100.

Video Games Live, a multimedia concert experience with music from the most popular video games of all time with members of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, synchronized with video clips from the games and special effects. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 19. $79.50, $49.50, $39.50, $29.50, $19.50. 570-826-1100.

Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk artist who wrote “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. May 19. $37, $42. 866-605-7325.

Susquehanna Breakdown, the music festival headlined by Cabinet and featuring Greensky Bluegrass, Keller Williams and others. The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. May 19 and 20. Ticket prices vary with package. Susqehannabreakdown.com.

Daniel O’Donnell, the Irish pop singer who has recorded 12 specials for PBS. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 20. $88, $78, $58. 570-826-1100.

Get The Led Out, the popular Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform songs from throughout the Zeppelin catalogue. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. May 20. $29, $34, $39. 866-605-7325.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot — The Ultimate Billy Joel Experience, performing an accurate reenactment of Billy Joel’s music with vocals and piano by Miek DelGuidice. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. June 2. $20, $25. 866-605-7325.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, the iconic soprano and his ensemble of singers and musicians will perform songs from their famous catalogue, which includes “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “December ‘63 (Oh, What A Night).” F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. June 2. $66, $86, $122. 570-826-1100.

NEPA Bluegrass Festival, the 10th annual music weekend with two stages (traditional and progressive), food and craft vendors, shade tents, jam tents, workshops, children’s programs, Sunday Gospel Sing & Jam and camping. Performers include the Gibson Brothers, Goldwing Express, Remington Ryde, Jim Gaudet, Danny Paisley, Mason Porter, Wilson Banjo Co., Leroy Troy, Nothin’ Fancy, US Navy Band, Little Roy and Lizzy, David Parmley and more. Lazybrook Park, Routes 6 and 92, Tunkhannock. 1 to 10 p.m. June 2; noon to 10 p.m. June 3; 10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4. $25 Friday, $30 Saturday, $20 Sunday. $55 weekend by Jan. 31; $65 by April 15. 570-721-2760 or nepabluegrass.com.

Donovan, the iconic songwriter of hits like “Mellow Yellow” and “Hurdy Gurdy Man” will perform from his pioneering catalogue. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. June 4. $25, $35, $45. 570-826-1100.

Billtown Blues Festival, the 28th annual event. Lycoming County Fairgrounds, 300 E. Lycoming St., Hughesville. June 10 with gates at 11 a.m. and music noon to 10 p.m. 570-584-4480.

Bryan Adams, the multi-plantinum selling recording artist will perform new music and songs from his collection of hit. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casy Plaza, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 8 p.m. June 13. Tickest start at $19.69. 800-745-3000.

Al Stewart, pop songwriter whose hits “Year of the Cat” and “Time Passages” sold millions of copies and were staples of FM radio in 1979. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 West Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. June 16. $30. 570-325-0249.

TOTO, the band that penned such hits as “Africa” and “Rosanna” brings their jazz fusion pop-rock to Northesatern Pennsylvania. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. June 18. $39, $45, $55, $60. 570-826-1100.

Happy Together Tour, with The Turtles featuring Flo and Eddie, Chuck Negron (former lead singer of Three Dog Night), The Association, The Boxtops, The Cowsills and The Archies. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. June 22. $45, $40. 866-605-7325.

Blackberry Smoke, gritty and souldful southern rock quintet touring on the success of last year’s studio album “Like An Arrow.” F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes- Barre. 8 p.m. June 23. $25, $35. 570-826-1100.

The Airplane Family & Friends with Live Dead ‘69, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the San Francisco Sound with alumni of Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna and the Grateful Dead. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. June 23. $22, $27. 866-605-7325.

Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl, top-notch musicians performing the songs of Bon Jovi, Cindi Lauper, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince and more. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. $22, $27. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31. 866-605-7325.

Queen Extravaganza,winner of a vocal contest held by original Queen members Roger Taylor and Brian May, Marc Martel leads a queen tribute ensemble that has appeared on “American Idol” and become renowned world wide. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. July 1. Tickets purchased for the cancelled God Save the Queen Show are valid at The Queen Extravaganza. $25, $35, $45, $73. 570-826-1100.

Camp Bisco, the three-day music festival headlined by the Disco Biscuits and featuring Sphongle, Bassnectar, Lotus and others. The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. July 13 through 16. Ticket prices vary with package. Campbisco.com.

Phil Vassar, singer/songwriter with Top 5 hits including “Carlene” and “American Child”, will perform at 8 p.m. July 14, at Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. Tickets $22, $27 and available at Ticketmaster outlets or at Penn’s Peak Box Office and Roadies Restaurant. No phone sales.

Great White, the energetic classic-rock veterans. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. July 15. $23 advance, $28 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Josh Turner, the multi-platinum Nashville recording artist. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. July 29. $42, $37. 866-605-7325.

Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years of Frank, Dweezil Zappa, son of legendary composer and guitarist Frank Zappa, will play his father’s music. F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Aug. 3. $22.50, $32.50, $42.50, $68.50. 570-826-1100.

Santana, the 10-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist and his band will perform passion-filled songs from their 40 year career. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, 200 Hurd Road, Bethel, N.Y. 8 p.m. Aug. 5. $37. 50 to $136.50. 1-866-781-2922.

Peach Music Festival, the four day music festival will be headlined by My Morning Jacket and Widespread Panic and will feature a multitude of other acts. The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. Aug. 10 through 14. Ticket prices vary with package. Thepeachmusicfestival.com.

The Beach Boys, led by Mike Love, the Beach Boys will perform their iconic American pop-rock hits. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Aug. 18. $47, $52. 866-605-7325.

Don McLean, enduring American songwriter best known for his classic hits “American Pie” and “Vincent (Starry Starry Night).” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Aug. 25. $25, $30. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31. 866-605-7325.

Montgomery Gentry, the hard driving country duo known for hits like “Something to Be Proud Of” and “Roll With Me.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe, 8 p.m. Sept. 15. $40, $45. 866-605-7325.

The Charlie Daniels Band, gospel and southern rock legend known for the song “Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe, 8 p.m. Sept. 22. $40, $45. 866-605-7325.

Jim Breuer, the comedian of Saturday Night Live and “Half Baked” fame. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Sept. 29. $25, $30. 866-605-7325.

Gene Watson, the country veteran who has thrilled listeners for more than 50 years with hits like “Farewell Party” and “Fourteen Carat Mind.” Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Nov. 17. $17, $22. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 31. 866-605-7325.