Concert Listings: Jan. 4 to 10, 2017

CONCERTS AT A GLANCE

F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre (570) 826-1100

John Cleese and the Holy Grail, Jan. 28

Elvis Lives, Feb. 1

God Save the Queen, Feb. 3

I Go on Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in His Own Words and Song, Feb. 10

Sebastian Maniscalco, Feb. 11

Martina McBride, March 11

Garrison Keillor, March 13

One Woman Sex and the City, March 23

Red Hot Chilli Pipers, March 25

Rain: Beatles Tribute, March 26

Alexis P. Suter Ministers of Sound, March 31

The Hit Men, April 28

Brian Wilson, May 2

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, May 5

Joe Nardone Presents: Evening of Solid Gold, May 6

Video Games Live! May 19

Daniel O’Donnell, May 20

Mohegan Sun Pocono, Plains Township (800) 745-3000

Dwight Yoakam, Feb. 3

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Twp. (800) 745-3000

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, Jan. 20

Brad Paisley, Feb. 16

Newsboys, Feb. 18

Thomas Rhett and Kelsey Ballerini, March 9

Penn’s Peak, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0371

Umphrey’s McGee, Jan. 22

Greensky Bluegrass, Jan. 26

Satisfaction, Jan. 27

moe. Feb. 2

Voyage: Journey Tribute, Feb. 3

I Love the ‘90s, Feb. 4

38 Special, Feb. 10

Main Street Cruisers, Feb. 18

Bruce in the USA, Feb. 25

ZZ Top, Feb. 28

Dennis DeYoung, March 11

The Zombies, March 18

The Revivalists, March 24

Rhythm in the Night, March 25

Live Wire, March 31

UFO and Saxon, April 1

Tommy James & the Shondells, April 7

Loretta Lynn, May 12

Happy Together Tour, June 22

Great White, July 15

Josh Turner, July 29

Mauch Chunk Opera House, Jim Thorpe (570) 325-0249

New West Guitar Group, Jan. 13

Loudon Wainwright III, Jan. 14

Free Range Folk, Jan. 19

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Jan. 20

Us & Floyd: The Pink Floyd Experience, Jan. 21

Kashmir: Led Zeppelin Show, Jan. 27

Donna the Buffalo, Jan. 28

Steve Forbert, Feb. 4

Tusk, Feb. 10-11

The Grateful Bluegrass Boys, Feb. 16

Hey Nineteen, Feb. 17

Dead on Live, Feb. 18

Dancing Dream: The ABBA Experience, Feb. 24

Popa Chubby, Feb. 25

New Riders of the Purple Sage, March 3

Peace Frog: The Doors Tribute, March 18

Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg (570) 420-2808

Joey & the T-Birds, Jan. 21

1964: The Tribute, Feb. 24

The Golden Gate Wingmen, Feb. 25

Beth Hart, March 2

Candlebox, March 10

Twiddle, March 24

Turkuaz, March 25

Blue October, March 31

Ben Folds and a Piano, April 18

Mount Airy Casino, Mount Pocono (877) 682-4791

Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, Jan. 7

Jim Breuer, Jan. 14

Mike Epps, Jan. 27

Arsenio Hall, Feb. 4

Shawn Wayans, Feb. 18

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY (866) 781-2922

Neil Diamond, June 22

THIS WEEK: Jan. 4 to 10, 2017

Wade Preston, the pianist and singer who starred in Billy Joel’s Broadway hit “Movin’ Out.” Hawley Silk Mill, 8 Silk Mill Drive. Jan. 7 with shows at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $20 advance; $23 day of show. 570-588-8077.

Winter Recital with violinist Zhi Yi Dong and pianist Sienna Tabron, both Wyoming Seminary alumnae, performing classical works by Grieg, Brahms and more. Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Kingston. 2 p.m. Jan. 8. Free but donations in support of the school’s music department will be accepted. 570-270-2192.

Step by Step, contemporary Christian music. Shavertown United Methodist Church, 163 N. Pioneer Ave. 7 p.m. Jan. 9. Free. 570-675-3616.

FUTURE

New West Guitar Group, cutting-edge guitar music with both acoustic and electric instruments. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 13. $18. 570-325-0249.

Loudon Wainright III, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and actor (“M*A*S*H”). Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 14. $28. 570-325-0249.

Winter Concert, with the Wyoming Seminary Wind Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble and Jazz Band. Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Kingston. 2 p.m. Jan. 15. Free. 570-270-2192.

The Enchanting Harp, a chamber concert of solo harp music by Andrew Tarantiles of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. Jan. 19. 570-270-4444.

Free Range Folk, the local Americana/bluegrass-inspired band in a free concert at the Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets at 570-325-0249.

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy, the superstar comedians on their “We’ve Been Thinking Tour.” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. 800-745-3000.

Larry and Teresa, the multi-instrumental and vocal duo of Grammy-winning Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams who’ve played in the backup bands of Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples and many more. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 20. $23. 570-325-0249.

An Evening at the Hop, a dinner and concert with doo-wop group Joey & the T-Birds. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Jan. 21. $15; $38 with dinner. Reservations: 570-420-2808.

Us & Floyd, the Pink Floyd tribute band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 21. $23. 570-325-0249.

Dzvin Ukrainian Folk Choir of Philadelphia, a program of Ukrainian and English Christmas carols performed by the 18-member all-male chorus. St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton. 3 p.m. Jan. 22. Free. 570-342-7023.

Wyoming Seminary Civic Orchestra, a concert of music by Johannes Brahms including his Symphony No. 4. 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague St., Kingston; and 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Sette LaVerghetta Center, Marywood University, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton. Free. 570-270-2192.

Umphrey’s McGee, the innovative rock band playing selections from its latest release “Zonkey,” an album of 12 unique mashups. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 22. $25.50 advance; $28 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Greensky Bluegrass, the driving rock-bluegrass group. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 26. $18 advance; $23 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Kashmir, the Led Zeppelin tribute band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 27. $24. 570-325-0249.

Satisfaction, an international Rolling Stones tribute band. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 27. $15 advance; $20 day of show. 866-605-7325.

The Glass Prism, the progressive concept-based rock group. Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 7 p.m. Jan. 28. $20. 570-800-5020.

John Cleese and the Holy Grail, the comedy legend, author and actor known for his roles in the “Monty Python” series and movies including “Silverado” and “Rat Race.” Preceded by a screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28. 570-826-1100.

Donna the Buffalo, the veteran feel-good, groove-oriented band with roots in old-time fiddle music with elements of cajun, reggae and country. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Jan. 28. $26. 570-325-0249.

Student Recital, a variety of classical and jazz works performed by Wyoming Seminary students. Kirby Center for Creative Arts, 260 N. Sprague Ave., Kingston. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Free. 570-270-2192.

God Save the Queen, a tribute band to prog-rockers Queen, from its beginnings in 1973 to its latest album “Made in Heaven,” released after Freddie Mercury’s death. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Feb. 3. $76, $48, $38, $28. 570-826-1100.

Voyage, a Journey tribute band. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Feb. 3. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 866-605-7325.

A Night at the Oscars, selections from Oscar-winning scores performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic including pieces from “The Godfather,” “Titanic,” “Gone with the Wind” and more. Keystone Grand Ballroom, Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. Feb. 4. 570-270-4444.

Steve Forbert, the bluesy folk singer-songwriter (“Romeo’s Tune”). Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Feb. 4. $24. 570-325-0249.

I Love the Nineties, with the seven-piece Fresh Kids of Bel-Air performing the biggest hits of the ’90s. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Feb. 4. $15 advance; $20 day of show. 866-605-7325.

The Hillbenders, a tribute to The Who’s iconic album “Tommy,” by the bluegrass band performing on banjo, dobro, mandolin, bass and guitar. The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 7 p.m. Feb. 10. $25. 570-800-5020, ext. 102.

I Go On Singing: Paul Robeson’s Life in His Own Words and Song, a tribute to the singer, cultural scholar, author, actor and political activist, as interpreted by baritone Anthony Brown. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. Feb. 10. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Tusk, the Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11. $24. 570-325-0249.

38 Special, the veteran southern rockers. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Feb. 10. $37, $32. 866-605-7325.

Sebastian Maniscalco, the “Just for Laughs” Stand Up Comedian of the Year on his “Why Would You Do That?” tour. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Feb. 11. $253 (VIP), $62.75, $42.75. 570-826-1100.

A Broadway Valentine, romantic hits by Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers and more, performed by the Adult Choir and soloists of the Northeast Pennsylvania Choral Society. Shopland Hall, Scranton Cultural Center, 420 N. Washington Ave. 4 p.m. Feb. 12. $15. 570-343-6707.

The Grateful Bluegrass Boys, the bluegrass/rock string band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Free. 570-325-0249.

Brad Paisley, the country-music superstar with guests Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16. 800-745-3000.

Destination Blues Music Festival, with performances at more than 15 venues in Berwick, Bloomsburg and Danville. Performers include Otis Taylor (Saturday at the Caldwell Consistory in Bloomsburg) and Lea Gilmore (Sunday at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomsburg). Also: a Blues Breakfast (Saturday at the Fog & Flame in Bloomsburg), Blues After Lunch (at Old Forge Brewing in Danville) and a Blues Brunch (Sunday at the Pine Barn Inn in Danville). Feb. 17 to 19. Info at 570-317-2596 or exchangearts.org.

Hey Nineteen, an 11-piece Steely Dan tribute band. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 9:30 p.m. Feb. 17. $29. 570-325-0249.

Newsboys, the platinum-selling Christian-music band on its Love Riot Tour, with openers Rivals in a theatrical show “God’s Not Dead Live!” Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 6 p.m. Feb. 18. 800-745-3000.

1964: The Tribute, a re-creation of an early Beatles concert (pre-Sgt. Pepper) with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and banter. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. Feb. 24. $35, $29, $17. 570-420-2808.

Bruce in the USA, a high-energy tribute to Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Feb. 25. $17 advance; $22 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Popa Chubby, the “King of the New York City Blues” performing his jet-fueled originals along with traditional tunes. Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Feb. 25. $25. 570-325-0249.

The Suffers, a ten-piece neo-soul collective blending blues, country, Caribbean, Cajun and hip hop and fronted by massive-voiced singer Kam Franklin. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26. $24, $12 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

ZZ Top, the blues rock Texas trio and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. Feb. 28. $75, $69. 866-605-7325.

Meet Laura Gilbert, a chamber concert with the flutist from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, accompanied by pianist Molly Morkoski. Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. March 2. 570-270-4444.

Beth Hart, the bluesy singer-songwriter. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. March 2. $29.50. 570-420-2808.

Passion: Orchestra Spotlight, works by Haydn, Bach, Copland and Britten performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with guest cellist Alberto Parrini. 8 p.m. March 4 at the Theater at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. 8 p.m. March 4. 570-270-4444.

Thomas Rhett, the multi-platinum-selling country singer-songwriter and one of CMT’s Artists of the Year. Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Township. 7 p.m. March 9. 800-745-3000.

Kathleen Madigan, the veteran stand-up comedian on her “Bothering Jesus Tour.” Presented by the Community Concerts series at Lackawanna College Theater, 501 Vine St., Scranton. 8 p.m. March 10. 570-955-1455.

Candlebox, an acoustic duo performance by the multi-platinum rock band. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. March 10. $25. 570-420-2808.

Martina McBride, the award-winning country star on her “Love Unleashed Tour” with guest Lauren Alaina. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. March 11. $99.50, $69.50, $59.50, $39.50. 570-826-1100.

Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx, a concert of hits by the founding member and lead singer of Styx. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. March 11. $40, $35. 866-605-7325.

Garrison Keillor, the renowned author, storyteller and radio personality (“A Prairie Home Companion”). F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. March 13. $55, $45, $35. 570-826-1100.

The Zombies, a reunion of the sixties hitmakers (“She’s Not There”) to celebrate their 50th anniversary and the release of a new book on the band. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. March 18. $33 advance; $38 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Spring Concert, fine treble and mixed-voice pieces by the Children’s and Youth Choirs of the Northeast Pennsylvania Choral Society. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. 4 p.m. March 19. $10. 570-343-6707.

Jim Witter’s Pianomen Show, a multimedia rock musical production spotlighting songs of Billy Joel and Elton John. Presented by the Greater Hazleton Concert Series at Hazleton Area High School, 1601 W. 23rd St. 7:30 p.m. March 23. 570-788-4864.

One-Woman ‘Sex and the City’: A Parody of Love, Friendship and Shoes, a ‘Live from the Chandelier Lobby’ show with comedian Kerry Ipema and her hilarious take on all six seasons of the smash-hit TV show. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. March 23. $27.50 advance; $30 day of show. 570-826-1100.

The Revivalists, the seven-piece New Orleans roots-driven rock band. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. March 24. $25 advance; $30 at the door. 866-605-7325.

Twiddle, the jamming Vermont-based quartet blending rock, bluegrass, reggae and funk. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. March 24. $18 advance; $22 day of show. 570-420-2808.

Blind Boys of Alabama, the multi-Grammy winning, close-harmony roots-music group and inductees into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. Mitrani Hall, Haas Center for the Arts, Bloomsburg University. 7:30 p.m. March 25. $28, $14 children. 570-389-4409 or cas.buzz.

Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a concert by the “bagpipers with attitude.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. March 25. $39, $27. 570-826-1100.

Rhythm in the Night, an Irish Dance Spectacular telling the story of a fallen hero and his rise to redemption. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. March 25. $20 advance; $25 at the door. 866-605-7325.

Turkuaz, the nine-piece powerfunk outfit from Brooklyn. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 9 p.m. March 25. $15 advance; $18 day of show. 570-420-2808.

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, a re-creation of a Fab Four concert from “I Want to Hold Your Hand” to “Hey Jude.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7:30 p.m. March 26. $79, $59, $49, $39. 570-826-1100.

Morgan James, the New York-based soul singer, songwriter and Broadway chanteuse. Presented by Community Concerts at Lackawanna College, 501 Vine St., Scranton. 8 p.m. March 31. $34, $28. 570-961-7818.

Alexis P. Suter Ministers of Sound, an evening of gospel and blues with special guests Dustin Douglas & the Electric Gentlemen. Chandelier Lobby, F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. March 31. $20 advance; $25 day of show. 570-826-1100.

Blue October, the alternative, Texas-based band. Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. March 31. $25 advance, $28 day of show. 570-420-2808.

Live Wire, an AC/DC tribute band. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. March 31. $19 advance; $24 day of show. 866-605-7325.

UFO and Saxon, the classic British rock bands with guest Jared James Nichols. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 7:30 p.m. April 1. $23 advance; $28 day of show. 866-605-7325.

The Piano Men, songs by Billy Joel and Elton John performed by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic along with Joe Boucher and his group the Piano Men. Keystone Grand Ballroom, Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Route 315, Plains Township. 8 p.m. April 1. 570-270-4444.

Tommy James & the Shondells, the sixties hitmaker and author (“Me, the Mob and the Music”). Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. April 7. $38, $33. 866-605-7325.

Ben Folds and a Piano, the rock and classical musician in a solo show at the Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg. 8 p.m. April 18. $49.50, $44.50, $39.50. 570-420-2808.

Unbuttoned Dvorak! A chamber concert by musicians from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic performing Dvorak’s Quintet in A major for Piano and Strings. Sordoni Theater, WVIA Studios, 100 WVIA Way, Pittston. 7 p.m. April 20. 570-270-4444.

The Hit Men, hits of the 1960s to the 1980s performed by musicians who collaborated and recorded with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, Carly Simon, Elton John, Cat Stevens and more. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. April 28. $45, $35, $25. 570-826-1100.

Brian Wilson, the legendary member of the Beach Boys on his tour “Pet Sounds: The Final Performances.” F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 2. 570-826-1100.

Heroes. Passion. Inspiration, the season finale of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic with the Philharmonic Festival Chorus. Included: Mozart’s Requiem in D minor and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”). 8 p.m. May 5 at the F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 5. 570-270-4444.

Joe Nardone’s Solid Gold Party, with oldies performers Freddie “Boom Boom” Cannon, Gary U.S. Bonds, Soul Survivors, The Marcels and The Super Girls Group. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. May 6. $49.50, $39.50, $29.50. 570-826-1100.

Graduation Concert, fine treble and mixed-voice pieces by the Children’s and Youth Choirs of the Northeast Pennsylvania Choral Society. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 232 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. 3 p.m. May 7. $10. 570-343-6707.

Loretta Lynn, the country singer and one of the most awarded performers of all time including Kennedy Center Honors and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. May 12. $52, $47. 866-605-7325.

Video Games Live, a multimedia concert experience with music from the most popular video games of all time with members of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, synchronized with video clips from the games and special effects. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 19. $79.50, $49.50, $39.50, $29.50, $19.50. 570-826-1100.

Daniel O’Donnell, the Irish pop singer who has recorded 12 specials for PBS. F.M. Kirby Center, Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. 8 p.m. May 20. $88, $78, $58. 570-826-1100.

Happy Together Tour, with The Turtles featuring Flo and Eddie, Chuck Negron (former lead singer of Three Dog Night), The Association, The Boxtops, The Cowsills and The Archies. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. June 22. $45, $40. 866-605-7325.

Great White, the energetic classic-rock veterans. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. July 15. $23 advance, $28 day of show. 866-605-7325.

Josh Turner, the multi-platinum Nashville recording artist. Penn’s Peak, 325 Maury Road, Jim Thorpe. 8 p.m. July 29. $42, $37. 866-605-7325.