The NEPA Creative Series: Old-fashioned art gets new lease on life with Christine Medley

It’s not everyday you think of letterpressing, so for this week’s The NEPA Creative Series, CoalCreative shines some light on an individual who is extremely passionate about this old-fashioned printing technique. Letterpressing is an art many people do not even realize it is still an option when looking to create unique stationery, business cards, wedding invitations and posters.

Christine Medley is the eighth creative of 2017 and on any given week, she is wearing many different hats. Medley works as a freelance graphic designer, a design professor at Marywood University, a printmaker and she also runs a community letterpress shop at Crow Designs Studio at The Workshop in Scranton. Over the years, Medley has worked as a print and web designer in a variety of fields, including government, television, education, healthcare, pharmaceutical, numerous nonprofits and small businesses. These experiences brought her to Maryland, Washington D.C., New Jersey, New York, Nebraska and now Pennsylvania.

Letterpressing is a passion of hers and she opened her shop in Scranton four years ago.

“I create my own art at the studio as well as teach others how to design and print their own letterpress creations using wood and metal type along with vintage image cuts—all printed on presses that date as early as 1900.”

Her love of printmaking, art, type and a family history of being in the business has led Medley to all things letterpress. Along with a great hands-on creative experience, participants walk away with a real appreciation of this historical craft, the lasting technology of cast iron, lead and steel—now in the hands of artists and artisans.

“I’m always learning, experimenting, collaborating and making something on a daily basis,” she said. “Everything fell into place at the right time — an opportunity to share a space with another letterpress printer right in the heart of Scranton, a growing collection of type and presses and the desire to be involved with community arts.”

To learn more about the workshops offered visit Crow Designs’ website at crowdesigns.com/letterpress.

To be considered for The #NEPACreative Series, an individual can submit a consideration form at www.coalcreative.com/are-you-a-nepa-creative or send an email to [email protected]

Old-fashioned art gets new lease on life with Christine Medley

By Holly Pilcavage For Weekender

