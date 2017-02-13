Randy and Mr. Lahey plan stop at Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — “Trailer Park Boys’” Randy and Mr. Lahey are bringing Sunnyvale to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts during their No Pants Unpissed U.S. Tour 2017.

The duo will bring their “cheeseburger-loving, liquor-swilling sweet talk” during an evening of stand-up comedy and improv during the 7:30 p.m. April 10 show, according to a news release. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 and are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Kirby Center Box Office or by phone at 570-826-1100. Kirby Member pre-sale begins 10a.m. Feb. 15.

According to the new release, “Trailer Park Boys” a Canadian “mockumentary” television series created and directed by Mike Clattenburg that focuses on the misadventures of a group of trailer park residents, some of whom are ex-convicts, living in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Jim Lahey (played by John Dunsworth) is the often-drunk trailer park supervisor. Once a proud police officer, he fell on hard times after being fired from the force. Lahey’s relationship with the cheeseburger-loving Randy “Bobandy” (Patrick Roach) began after Randy was found in a parking lot, dressed as an elf.

http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Randy-Mr.-Lahey-Live-PRESS.jpg