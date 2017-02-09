College Snowjam packs fun and value into wintery day

SCRANTON — An idea that originally started as something small on a Scranton university campus has quickly grown into something much larger.

College Snowjam, an annual skiing and snowboarding rail jam event for college students at Montage Mountain, will return to the mountain Saturday, Feb. 11.

Frank Winger is a 23-year-old fifth year student at Marywood University, studying business management, and he, along with his business partner, Tim Kane, birthed the idea for College Snowjam.

Winger said the event was originally supposed to be held on Marywood’s campus.

“Our original idea was to set up the rails and equipment in (the student center’s parking lot),” Winger said. “But Marywood didn’t want it, so we went to Montage Mountain, since they already have the space for it.”

The first Snowjam, held in early 2015, attracted about 200 people, according to Winger, thanks to its discounted entry fee. Since then, the event has grown, both in terms of people attending and things to do.

This year’s Snowjam, the event’s third, has more to do than ever before, thanks to musical performances from Black Tie Stereo, Newpy Hundo, Cedar Green, Send Request and Dreamers, Like Us. Winger says that the involvement of these bands is a real testament to the strength of the arts scene in the Scranton area.

“We’ve got a real good culture scene here. Everyone knows everyone. That’s why Scranton is such a good place to do these things,” Winger said, referring to large scale events like College Snowjam. “We have all the resources to do these things here, we just don’t do them. The time is ripe, why not do it?”

This “why not?” spirit has become a driving force behind the way in which Winger has been attempting to attract college students.

“We’ve been approaching the local colleges, trying to convince them to run their ski trips on the day of Snowjam,” Winger said. “We want them to take advantage of the discounted prices.”

With entry and lift tickets only costing $20, and rentals being reduced to $15, College Snowjam promises to be a good deal for college students.

“And we’ll have an ice bar, kegs in the snow sponsored by New Belgium, really cheap drinks,” Winger said about the event’s value. “Buy your tickets in advance and get a space early.”

College Snowjam has been bringing college students to Montage Mountain for three years running. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_ri_4.jpg College Snowjam has been bringing college students to Montage Mountain for three years running. Submitted photo Snowjam’s rail jam event gives skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to show off their skills. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Snowjam.jpg Snowjam’s rail jam event gives skiers and snowboarders the opportunity to show off their skills. Submitted photo

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com

IF YOU GO What: Third annual College SnowJam Where: Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road. Scranton When: noon – 6 p.m., Feb. 11; Rail Jam starts at 2 p.m. More info: $20 lift tickets, $15 rentals. Visit Facebook for more details.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6119.

