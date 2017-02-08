WB Chamber hosting live game show to raise funds for area non-profits

WILKES-BARRE — It started out as a dream for Gerard Durling.

The Coal Creative founder wanted to plan a game show. And with the backing of the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, Durling’s idea is coming to fruition on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

“The Chamber Challenge” will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the THINK Center, 7 S. Main St. The idea pits two teams of five competing in four rounds of local trivia.

“It’s going to be a fully produced game show,” Durling said

Durling credits a live-streaming program CoalCreative owns for the catalyst for the event. Those watching at home, from the chamber’s Facebook page, will be able to participate as well. Prizes will be given away to at-home participants. Some of the prizes, Durling said, are two club seats to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and two snowtubing passes for Montage Mountain as well as gift cards.

Lindsay Bezick, director of Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, said the two teams of five, will consist of chamber board members, ambassadors, area students and others associated with the city.

During a phone call, Durling explained the rounds. The first round will be multiple choice questions based on area non-profit associations “so people will learn about them,” he said.

The two teams will then be asked “Heyna or No” — true or false — questions about the area followed by a local pop culture lightening round.

Finally, the show will wrap up with a fundraising planning round where each of the teams will have 15 minutes to develop a plan for an event project, donation, or the like for the non-profit organization that they are playing for.

The final round will consist of the teams using the money they won during the game having 15 minutes to prepare a fundraiser for a non-profit. The teams will then present to a panel of judges and the winning presentation will have their event brought to life, backed by the Chamber.

“That was our idea,” Bezick said.

Will Beekman, executive director of the F.M. Kirby Center, will host the event. He said doing the announcing will be fun and he’s not considering it work.

“There are a lot of good people doing good things in our community, and I’m happy to play at least a small role in that,” he said via email.

Both Durling and Bezick encourage those who want to attend to pre-register. There will be a $10 charge, which includes food, drinks and a chance to network prior to the game, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Test your knowledge on local non-profits, pop culture and other trivia

By Melanie Mizenko mmizenko@timesleader.com

If You Go What: The Chamber Challenge When: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15; game show begins at 7 p.m. Where: THINK Center, 7 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre Cost: $10; includes food and beverage Organizers ask individuals who are planning on attending, pre-register at bit.ly/2kkT2H9 for the chance to be a competitor during the event.

Reach Melanie Mizenko at 570-991-6116 or on Twitter @TL_MMizenko

