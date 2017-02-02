The Menzingers celebrate release of ‘After the Party’ with Feb. 4 performance at Gallery of Sound

WILKES-BARRE — The Menzingers’ new album releases this Friday, and you’re invited to the after party.

At 4 p.m. Feb. 4, the Scranton punk band will play and take part in a meet-and-greet at Gallery of Sound, 186 Mundy St. The performance comes one day after the release of their fifth full-length, “After the Party.” The band has released three singles from the album — the titular track along with “Lookers” and “Bad Catholics” — but guitarist/vocalist Tom May is excited to get the rest of the record’s tracks into the hands of fans.

“We can’t wait, we’ve been sitting on it for so long — we’ve never sat on a record for so long before,” May said. “Everybody’s heard a couple songs here and there, but i really can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of the entire thing.”

May said he and his fellow band members — guitarist/vocalist Greg Barnett, bass player Eric Keen and drummer Joe Godino — wanted to make the ultimate bar jukebox record. On “After the Party” they draw influence from their Electric City upbringing, waxing poetic on their version of the city’s night scene — and how they find their Scranton in each city they play.

“That scene in Scranton we came up in has kind of been emblazoned into us,” May said. “We always end up finding the bars that are like the ones in Scranton in every city that we go to across the country. it just feels kind of down homey — nothing pretentious, not showing off, there’s no shiny whatever everywhere. I think that scene totally is in every single one of the songs on the record because it sat the setting for it.”

The setting for their Wilkes-Barre performance, Gallery of Sound, features a small stage in the back corner of the record store. May said to expect a “really personal” atmosphere, as well as a few stylistic changes so the band can take advantage of their intimate venue.

“We’re going to do a combination of stripped down versions of new songs and a couple of the old classics with acoustic and electric put together,” May said. “It’s something we experimented with recently and we had so much fun making it that we came up with a special set for it. It should be a good time.”

The Menzingers’ Feb. 4 Gallery of Sound date is the last on their short stint of record store shows that includes stops in New Jersey Feb. 1 and New York Feb. 2. After that, the post-album routine kicks into gear, with the band embarking on to-be-announced tours to support “After the Party.” May said 2017 is shaping up to be a busy year for the band — and for the punk scene that supported them since their first demo hit the Internet in the mid-2000s.

“It seems like the rest of the world is a little nervous and a little strained about things to come,” May said. “We’re ready to kind of be a part of that and do the best we can to make everything good.”

The Menzingers’ guitarist/vocalist Tom May performs at 2015’s NEPA Holiday Show in Scranton. May and his fellow band members will release their newest full-length, “After The Party,” Feb. 3. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Menzingers8-1.jpg The Menzingers’ guitarist/vocalist Tom May performs at 2015’s NEPA Holiday Show in Scranton. May and his fellow band members will release their newest full-length, “After The Party,” Feb. 3. Sean McKeag | Weekender Scranton four-piece punk band The Menzingers will play Wilkes-Barre’s Gallery of Sound Feb. 4. Guitarist/vocalist Tom May said the set will be an intimate affair akin to a friendly social event. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Menzingers-Photo-300×159.jpg Scranton four-piece punk band The Menzingers will play Wilkes-Barre’s Gallery of Sound Feb. 4. Guitarist/vocalist Tom May said the set will be an intimate affair akin to a friendly social event. Submitted photo

The event will also feature a meet-and-greet with the band

By Gene Axton gaxton@timesleader.com

IF YOU GO Who: Scranton punk band The Menzingers What: A record release performance and meet-and-greet When: Doors open at 4 p.m. Feb. 4, but line forms early — use your own discretion Where: Gallery of Sound, 186 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre How Much: Free, but those who purchase The Menzingers’ newest album ‘After the Party’ can pick up a wristband that gives them priority entry — once all patrons with wristbands are admitted, others are admitted until venue reaches capacity. Copies of ‘After the Party’ are available at the store for $9.99 on CD or $21.98 on limited edition red LP

