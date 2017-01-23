Alan Jackson set to play Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Wyoming Valley is set to learn “a lot about livin’ and a little ‘bout love” as country superstar Alan Jackson performs on April 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena, 255 Highland Park Blvd., on his Honky-tonk Highway Tour.

Jackson, who recently released a new album called “Angels and Alcohol,” is known for signature songs such as “Chattahoochee,” “Gone Country” and “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” and ranks as one of the Top 10 Best-Selling Male Vocalists of all time, according to a news release from the arena.

Jackson will be supported by special guest and Grammy Award-winner Lee Ann Womack on April 21.

Tickets and further information are available at the arena box office and Ticketmaster outlets, online at alanjackson.com and ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

