Electric City Tattoo, The Keys hold events to raise money for local woman

SCRANTON — The Scranton music scene will join forces with Electric City Tattoo Company to raise money on two fronts for a local woman who has faced a multitude of issues.

In 2006, Ingrid Martinique had surgery to repair a broken ankle. Her ankle was repaired, but complications from the surgery put a decade-long series of medical hurdles between Martinique and her pre-surgery life. The Nicholson resident, now 40, is currently battling a MRSA staph infection and a number of hernias. She’s hoping skilled surgeons in Italy can finally undo the damage done to her body by previous procedures — but trips to other countries cost money. Enter friend, tattoo artist and musician Eric Brocious.

“I met her seven years ago and we became close,” Brocious said. “She’s just a wonderful person, she’s been involved in the arts and music scene in the Scranton area for 15 to 20 years, maybe more, assuming what her illness would allow.”

Martinique earned a bachelor’s in audio recording and cello from Bloomsburg University and has a project lined up for the moment she’s healthy enough to begin practicing again. Brocious and his band Heart Out are joining forces with other members of the music community Martinique is fighting to become active again to help her accomplish that goal. At 8 p.m. Jan. 21, a benefit will be held at The Keys, 244 Penn Ave., Scranton, featuring Heart Out along with other local acts Earthmouth, For Ages, Science Queen, The Hill You Die On and The Greater Victory. The $5 cover is a donation toward Martinique’s medical expenses.

Before the concert at The Keys, Electric City Tattoo’s 620 Spruce St., Scranton location will hold a special event to raise money for Martinique. From noon until 8 p.m., the studio will have more than five artists on-hand doing tattoos on a first-come, first-serve basis. Patrons will arrive, choose their designs from a pre-selected list of options and wait their turn. Tattoos will range from $40 to $60 and proceeds will be donated to Martinique.

Brocious’ efforts aren’t going unnoticed — according to Martinique, the fundraisers are the latest in a series of gestures made to help her recovery.

“I was really shocked, I started crying actually,” Martinique said. “Eric was there for one of my biggest surgeries, I woke up in my bed and he was the first person I saw. He’s been there for the whole thing and he’s just really running with this.”

Martinique probably won’t be able to make it to her own benefit — last time she left the house to attend anything like what’s planned at The Keys, it exhausted her so entirely that she almost admitted herself into the hospital. She’s resting up in preparation, just in case she feels well enough to take that risk and express her gratitude in person.

“I was hoping to go, but I don’t know. I’ve been trying to see if I can,” Martinique said. “I really wouldn’t be able to tone it down. It’s really hard when all your friends are around and you’re so grateful to everyone.”

Ingrid Martinique played a variety of instruments before a series of medical incidents left her unable to practice. Martinique holds a degree in audio recording and cello from Bloomsburg University. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ingrid-bw-untoned-1.jpg Ingrid Martinique played a variety of instruments before a series of medical incidents left her unable to practice. Martinique holds a degree in audio recording and cello from Bloomsburg University. Submitted photo Nicholson resident Ingrid Martinique has spent more than a decade in and out of hospitals, unable to resume the life she had before a 2006 accident led to a series of medical conditions. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ingrid-color-untoned-1.jpg Nicholson resident Ingrid Martinique has spent more than a decade in and out of hospitals, unable to resume the life she had before a 2006 accident led to a series of medical conditions. Submitted photo

For over a decade, Nicholson native Ingrid Martinique has battled a myriad of medical issues — on Jan. 21, members of the Scranton arts and music scene will hold a tattooing event and a concert to help her on her road to recovery

By Gene Axton [email protected]

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts

