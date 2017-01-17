Greensky Bluegrass set to perform at Penn’s Peak

When we caught up with banjoist Michael Bont of Greensky Bluegrass, he had just returned to Michigan after performing at the annual Strings and Sol getaway in Mexico alongside fellow friends Leftover Salmon, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Railroad Earth, among others. Greensky Bluegrass are veterans of the musical retreat, but this years’ edition gave Bont a unique souvenir to take back home, in terms of what he would be listening to.

“Jock Jams,” Bont said with a laugh. “‘Ya’ll ready for this?’ I just had an impromptu late night ’90s MTV Jock Jams dance party on the beach at 4 o’clock in the morning, so that’s what’s on my mind.”

Besides late night dance parties, Strings and Sol was a unique experience for both the bands and their fans; Bont describes it as a family-like atmosphere where fans are given the chance to mingle with their favorite musicians.

“It was a really great experience for the band and for the fans as well,” he said. “I feel like it was a really good time for the fans to have potential one-on-ones with their favorite musicians. For the musicians, it’s a great time for us to get together as peers and just hang out; there’s not too many times in a year where we get to hang out and drink cocktails together on a beach.”

While the relaxation and partying of Strings and Sol provided the perfect winter getaway for Bont, he probably had other things on his mind when returning home, including Greensky Bluegrass embarking on a lengthy winter tour which will find the outfit making its debut at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe on Thursday, Jan. 26.

The extensive tour will be in support of its acclaimed new studio album, “Shouted, Written Down and Quoted” which proved to be a new undertaking for a band who started off as a traditional bluegrass outfit (all huddled around one microphone), but continues to evolve its sound over the last 17 years.

“Very similar, but the fact that we did it in two separate sessions took a little more time,” he said about recording the new album. “I think that was crucial because it gave us extra time to go through all the material. When we were recording the material, a lot of those songs were kind of unrehearsed. We kind of wanted it to be like that, with the spontaneity of learning the song, talking about it, and evolving it in the studio … That’s completely different from a live show where a moment happens, and it passes and that’s it. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the studio time gives us time to hyper-analyze a few seconds of music over and over again, if we want to. That extra time is really crucial.”

While the tour will be primarily to support the new album, Bont is quick to note that long-time fans can still expect to hear the material that has helped Greensky Bluegrass become one of the most beloved bands of the new bluegrass movement.

“We’re just starting to put a lot of the new songs into the rotation quite heavily,” he explained. “It’s not like you’re going to hear the entire album; you’re still going to get a Greensky show. Like I say, I never know what to expect for a Greensky show.”

As a band who is constantly touring, Greensky Bluegrass tends to do one West Coast tour and one East Coast tour every year, along with numerous festival appearances. Bont has a fondness for the East Coast run as it allows the band the opportunity to explore each town it visits and familiarize itself with the culture of places they may be visiting for the first time.

“I’ve always liked the East Coast, man,” he said. “We always do a big East Coast tour and a big West Coast tour. I love the East Coast tour because the time between cities and venues isn’t great, so you’re basically waking up in the tour bus every single morning in the next big city in the United States and you can walk around or do whatever. I like that whole part of it. We have a lot of fans on the East Coast as well, which really doesn’t hurt things.”

When reminded about the coziness of Jim Thorpe, Bont is quick to recall a 2011 appearance in the town when Greensky Bluegrass performed at the much smaller Mauch Chunk Opera House in the town’s Main Street area.

“That’s the other venue in the area,” he said. “I definitely remember that place, and that’s the last time we’ve been in the area. It’s amazing how time flies like that. If that’s the case, then there will be plenty of new material.”

All the new material will provide the perfect soundtrack for its debut atop the picturesque mountains at Penn’s Peak, and when asked for his thoughts about the show, Bont is looking forward to a night of fun and dancing for everyone who comes out.

“A smoking crater,” he joked. “The show should be great. As a band, we’ve been playing quite well lately, and I think people should expect a really awesome show.”

Greensky Bluegrass will perform at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe for the first time on Jan. 26. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GSBG-Promo-1.jpg Greensky Bluegrass will perform at Penn’s Peak in Jim Thorpe for the first time on Jan. 26. Submitted photo

By Ryan O’Malley For Weekender