Keyboard player Josh Balz announces exit from Motionless in White
Shavertown keyboard player Josh Balz announced Jan. 10, that he’s leaving internationally touring metalcore group Motionless in White.
Balz made the announcement via his official Twitter page. He walks away from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre based rock outfit after 10 years, three studio albums, and several national and international tours, including a spot on the 2016 Vans Warped Tour.
“I will never regret anything that has happened, and will forever cherish so much of this journey, especially all of the people and the dedicated fans I got to connect with along the way, but with that being said, it is time for me to depart from Motionless in White,” his statement said.
Motionless in White issued a statement via their Facebook page wishing Balz the best in “pursuing his new dreams and business endeavors.”
“Thank you, Josh, for your years of dedication in helping MIW become something we only dreamt of being when the band started,” the statement said.
Motionless in White plans to perform throughout its approaching The End Is Here Tour with a fill-in keyboard player. A new album, “Graveyard Shift” is expected in later this year.
Reach Weekender staff on Twitter @WKDR.
comments powered by Disqus