Department of Health provides update on medical marijuana program

WILKES-BARRE — Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy has provided an update on the application intake process for growers/processors and dispensaries of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program, and she discussed steps moving forward for practitioner and patient regulations.

“This has been a tremendous undertaking by a team working day and night to ensure that we have a safe and effective way to get medication to patients,” Murphy said. “As we continue to review permit applications and work on our temporary regulations based on feedback from the community, we move closer and closer to getting this desperately needed medicine into the hands of those who will benefit most from it.”

Murphy said more than 500 packages were received, containing one or more grower/dispenser applications in each package. Despite the large volume, Murphy said the Department of Health has developed an intake process to carefully track and log each application and to ensure adequate staffing to meet the demand. The department anticipates it will issue permits at the end of June, consistent with its original 90-day review timeline.

Of the packages received, Murphy said the department has logged 258 applications to date.

“In keeping with the principle of transparency held as a top priority since the beginning of the program, the names and regions of the companies with logged applications will be put on the Department of Health website here ​and will be updated when the logging is complete,” Murphy said.

Murphy also discussed the feedback from practitioners regarding temporary regulations recently published on the website; the selection of MJ Freeway for seed-to-sale tracking and security; and the most recent number of approved Safe Harbor letters, which currently stands at 231.

The Medical Marijuana Program was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf on April 17, 2016. Since that time, the department has:

• Completed the Safe Harbor temporary guidelines and Safe Harbor Letter application process, as well as approved 231 applications.

• Completed temporary regulations for growers/processors, dispensaries and laboratories which have been published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

• Released Phase One permit applications for grower/processors and dispensaries.

• Developed the Medical Marijuana Physician Workgroup.

• Drafted temporary regulations for practitioners to participate in the program.

• Selected MJ Freeway to implement seed-to-sale tracking and security.

The Medical Marijuana Program became effective on May 17, and is expected to be fully implemented in early 2018. The program will offer medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and under a physician’s care for the treatment of a serious medical condition as defined by Act 16.

Grower/Processor applicants in Northeast

BioGreen Farms

Bright Star BioMedics

Canna Med Green, Inc.

Columbia Care

CPG Biotics

Grow Med, LLC

GTI Pennsylvania

Justice Grown

Mission PA

PA Harvest Company

PA Health and Wellness

Pennsylvania Medical Solutions LLC

Pharma Cann Penn

Prime Wellness

PTMD Farm LP

Sanctuary Medicinals

Standard Farms LLC

The Sentel Group

TriMountain Pure

TruVo Holdings

Dispensary applicants in Northeast

Agape

CannaMed

CAPS Retail

Columbia Care

Commonwealth Dispensary

Cultivated Care

Flowering Hope

Green Valley Consultants

Holistic Patient Care

Justice Grown Pennsylvania

Keystone Center of Integrative Wellness

Mission PA II

PA Cannabis

Pharma Cann – Penn Dispensary

Power Plant Medicinal Inc.

Prime Wellness

Red Gravel Partners

SunPenn

Super Organic Farm PC

Tamaqua RE (Green Apothecary)

Thera Green (Atomic Vapors Lounge)

Truvo

Vpharm, Inc. (Keystone Professional Pharmacy)

http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_web1_pot-1.jpg

For more information • Questions about the Medical Marijuana Program can be emailed to [email protected] • Information is also available on the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or on Facebook and Twitter.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.