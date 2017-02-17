Things to do in New York City this weekend
Dance Festival: The New York Dance Festival takes over the Grand Ballroom of the Roosevelt Hotel from Feb. 23-26. See incredible performances of ballroom, Latin and rhythm dance. Tickets start at $25 for one show, but packages are available for multiple shows. Visit nydancefestival.com to see a list of vendors, performers and ticket options.
New York Wild Film Festival: Are you passionate about wild life and wild places? The Explorers Club will showcase 20 films in the wild genre from Feb. 23-26. The festival is an annual documentary film event highlighting movies about exploration and adventure, wildlife and the environment. Tickets start at $60. Visit www.nywildfilmfestival.com to see the full program and to purchase tickets.
Puffs: This Harry Potter parody twists the tales of Hogwarts and focuses on the mediocre students of the wizarding school, the underachieving students whose destiny isn’t to save the world. The show takes place Feb. 25 at 9:30 p.m. at the Elektra Theatre, 300 W. 43rd Street. Tickets start at $51.50. The show runs for 100 minutes with no intermission. Visit puffstheplay.com/#home to purchase.
Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Harlem Repertory Theatre is putting on this classic jazz age show at 7 p.m. Feb. 25. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” won a Tony for Best Musical in 1978 and features the music of “Fats” Walker. Songs include “This Joint is Jumpin’”, “Honeysuckle Rose” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’”. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com to purchase tickets.
