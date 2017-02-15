Things to do in New York City this weekend

Cupid’s Undie Run: Grab your sauciest lingerie for a mile(ish) run in Manhattan on Feb. 18. Proceeds go to The Children’s Tumor Foundation and neurofibromatosis research. Run in your briefs and at your own pace. The event kicks off at Stage 48 (605 W. 48th St) at noon. The run starts at 2 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. the open bar closes and the event officially comes to a close at 4 p.m. All runners must register at cupidsundierun.org.

The Wizard of Oz: NY families will love this one-hour performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Harlem Repertory Theatre. The musical is based on the book written by L. Frank Baum and the classic film. The theatre is located at 125th and Lennox Avenue. There is garage parking on site for $10. There is no intermission. Tickets run from $10-$20. Visit www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com to purchase tickets and learn more.

The Orchid Show: Thailand: For the 15th year, The Orchid Show returns to the New York Botanical Garden. This year honors the gorgeous orchids and cultural history of Thailand. Experience a tropical garden, along with luminous vanda orchids. The centerpiece of the show is a arched façade styled like a traditional Thai pavilion. The show runs from Feb. 18-April 9. During its run, enjoy special programming from demonstrations, film screenings, dance performances and expert Q&As. Visit www.nybg.org for the schedule of events.

Bale Folclorico da Bahia: On Feb. 19, enjoy a performance from a professional Brazilian folk dance company. The show takes place at the Concert Hall at Lehman College at 4 p.m. Tickets begin at $25. The company is based in El Salvador and includes 32 dancers, singers and musicians. Their dances include samba, capoeira and folk dances that originated in Africa. Visit lehmancenter.org for more information.

Film Comment: Film Comment magazine’s annual unusual film festival returns to the Film Society of Lincoln Center from Feb. 17-23. The festival premieres new films and screens old titles that haven’t been on the big screen in years. This year showcases a retrospective on French New Wave cinematographer Raoul Coutard. Also included are films directed by Paul Newman. Attendees can save money by purchasing admission to three films or a $99 all-access pass. Visit www.filmlinc.org for more information.