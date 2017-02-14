Speak and See Listings: Feb. 15 to 21, 2017

THIS WEEK: Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2017

Skip Sensbach, sculptural works by the artist-in-residence at Misericordia University, created in response to witnessing a loved one’s dementia and its impact on memory. Also: large-scale installation works. Opens Feb. 17 with a reception 5 to 8 p.m. Continues through March 30 at the Wyoming Valley Art League, 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. 570-288-1020.

The Blues Show, an invitational held in conjunction with the Destination Blues Music Festival highlighting works with a “blue” or “blues” theme. Through Feb. 24 at The Exchange, 24 E. Main St., Bloomsburg. Reception 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 with gallery hours generally 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 570-317-2596.

Faculty and Alumni Exhibit, with works by traditional and digital artists including photographers, graphic designers, sculptors and printmakers. Schulman Gallery, Luzerne County Community College, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. Through Feb. 17. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 570-740-0727.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Almost Anything is Possible, a showcase of work by Polish artist Rene Gortat. Through Feb. 25, Converge Gallery, 140 W. 4th St., Williamsport, hosts this collection of work that explores the endless possibilities inside of a preset framework of limitations by celebrating the strength of creativity, determination and obsession. Gortat is a New York City-based artist currently pursuing a degree at Syracuse University.

Here I Come to Save the Day, a multi-disciplinary exhibit exploring the science, culture and art of comic book superheroes and supervillains and incorporating contemporary art pieces and historical artifacts to illustrate how these characters influenced American history and global popular culture. Opens with a party 6 p.m. Feb. 2 offering themed cocktails and heavy hors oeuvres ($75). Continues Through July 17 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Open noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. 570-346-7186.

Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race, an interactive exhibit outlining how Hitler was supported by medical doctors and researchers in his quest for improving the Aryan race. Through March 14. Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 570-674-6400.

Turning Tragedy into Triumph, athlete Kiel Eigen, an Old Forge resident, suffered a neck injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down during his freshman year of high school. After his accident, his life was drastically changed. Through his determination and refusal to give up he was able to walk to accept his diploma when he graduated. Eigen will talk about his tribulations at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall at Misericordia University, Dallas. For more information call 570-674-6400.

Transcendence of Faith, a collection of paintings and sculptures by Rodney Sharp embody his desire to bring joy to his audience by feeling closer to God through art. The show runs through Feb. 25 at STEAMworks, first floor of The Marketplace At Steamtown, 300 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. 11:30 a.mm. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 570-507-4128.

Bringing the Giant to Its Knees: The History of the Giant’s Despair Hillclimb, exploring the 110-year history of the motor race and its participants through art, trophies, artifacts, programs and memorabilia. Through March 1 at the Luzerne County Historical Society Museum, 69 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 570-823-6244.

A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture, 19 unique posters celebrating the opening of the Smithsonian’s African American Museum, part of its traveling exhibition series. International Guest House, Keystone College, La Plume. Through March 30 with hours 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tours must be scheduled in advance by calling 570-945-8160.

Life in the Poconos, with works by Darryl Speicher. Through Feb. 28 with hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Saturdays at Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, 8050 Running Valley Road, Stroudsburg. 570-629-3061.

FUTURE

A Collection of Characters, art show will feature digital paintings and illustrations by Gerry Stankiewicz. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Something Special Bakery, 23 W. Walnut St., Kingston. The show will remain open through March 31. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays. For more information call 570-288-8386.

Through My Eyes, art exhibition runs from Feb. 27 to March 24. Artist Katie Senunas will display a collection of landscape and wildlife photographs taken during excursions to Montana and Yellowstone National Park, as well as state parks. Meet the Artist reception: March 3, 6-8 p.m. Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College. More information call 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.

Autism experts discuss best-seller at 7 p.m. March 28 in Misericordia’s Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall. Jon Donvan and Carin Zucker will present information from their New York Times best-selling book, “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism.” A book signing follows the presentation. The event is free but seating is limited; reserve tickets at the box office or call 570-674-6719.