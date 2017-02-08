Listings: Trivia, karaoke and other bar games
Trivia, karaoke and other bar games:
MONDAYS:
Trivia at III Guys, 7 p.m., 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas, 570-675-6161
Cards Against Humanity at Heat Bar and Nightclub, 9 p.m., 71 N. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-266-8952
TUESDAYS:
Trivia at III Guys, 7 p.m., 51 S. Wyoming Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-763-5242
WEDNESDAYS:
Karaoke at Bart and Urby’s, 9:30 p.m., 119 S. Main St. Wilkes-Barre, 570-970-9570
Karaoke at Ole Tyme Charley’s Sports Pub and Grill, 9:30p.m., 31 S. River St., Plains, 570-822-3332
Trivia at III Guys, 7:30 p.m., 95 N. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, 570-474-2100
Trivia at The Crimson Lion, 7:30 p.m., 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre 570-208-2909
THURSDAYS
Trivia at Grotto Pizza, 7 p.m., 337 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-6600
Trivia at Bart and Urby’s, 9:30 p.m., 119 S. Main St. Wilkes-Barre, 570-970-9570
Karaoke at Heat Bar and Nightclub, 10 p.m., 71 N. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-266-8952
Karaoke Party at Breakers in Mohegan Sun Pocono, 7:30 p.m., 1280 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, 570-831-2100
Karaoke and music at Sleepy Hollow Lounge inside Idle Hour Lanes, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., 2008 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, 570-383-2451
SATURDAYS
Karaoke at Ole Tyme Charley’s Sports Pub and Grill, 9:30p.m., 31 S. River St., Plains, 570-822-3332
SUNDAYS
Not Yo’ Granny’s Bingo at Heat Bar and Nightclub, 9 p.m., 71 N. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-266-8952
