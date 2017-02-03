Flea market brings vendors, craft makers and artists to Wyoming Hose Company No. 2

WYOMING — Cash isn’t king at NEPA Punk Rock Flea Market.

Sure, money will be accepted as currency at the Feb. 12 event, but the marketplace, which opens at noon at Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2, 70 E. Third St., will operate under a sell/swap/barter format. According to co-founder Mark Campas, 39, the event and its economy are inspired by similar alternative flea markets held in larger cities like Philadelphia.

“Cash is awesome, but I think it’s awesome if people can just bring stuff out that maybe they don’t need or want,” said Campas, of Larksville. “For somebody else, maybe that’s something they are looking for.”

Looking to replace your dad’s old copy of The Beatles’ “The White Album?” Hoping to complete that Super Nintendo cartridge collection? NEPA Punk Rock Flea Market may be your chance. Campas and his co-founder Mike Vee culled a focused group of vendors that deals in vinyl and music memorabilia, collectibles, comics, video games, books, clothing, vintage goods and more.

Campas said it was also important to him to feature a number of local artists during the event. He’s a self-taught glass blower with 18 years of experience and hopes the flea market will provide local artists with a chance to network.

“I just kind of wanted to shed some light on local creatives,” Campas said. “People who don’t necessarily get acknowledged in the fine art market.”

One of those creatives is Mountain Top’s Ariell Stewart. For the last two years, Stewart has sold mandalas, geometric art sometimes used as a tool for meditation, through her aptly-named business Mandalas by Ariell. Stewart’s mandalas on wood, as well as her keychains, magnets, wine glasses, mugs and DIY kits will be available for purchase or trade.

“I barter and trade all the time with other artists — it’s actually one of my favorite aspects of being part of the community,” Stewart said.

Campas said the punk scene he grew up in fostered a sense of community, and the response today’s NEPA punk and DIY community has had to the flea market is “frighteningly overwhelming.” As of this writing, the event’s Facebook page has over 300 people listed at attending, with another 1,300 listed as interested.

Now that he knows there’s an audience for this type of thing in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Campas is already making plans for expansion.

“I’ve already gotten help with the next one,” Campas said. “I plan to make it much bigger, much better. A full two days with bands and more vendors. I’m shooting for Memorial Day weekend as a potential date. I’d like to do two a year.”

IF YOU GO What: NEPA Punk Rock Flea Market When: Noon Feb. 12 Where: Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2, 70 E. Third St., Wyoming How much: Entry is $2. Some proceeds benefit Walk to Cure Arthritis. Bring money or items to exchange with artists and vendors. The event will also feature music, comedy and an illusionist

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6406 or on Twitter @GeneAxtonTL

