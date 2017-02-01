Things to do in New York City this weekend

NYC Restaurant Week: New York City’s annual winter restaurant week runs through Feb. 10. Catch great deals at many of New York City eateries. Three-course Lunches during the week and on Sundays run $29, while three-course dinners are $42. Participating restaurants include Delmonico’s Kitchen, The Red Cat, Michael Jordan’s The Steak House N.Y.C., The Stanton Social and more. Visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week for more information. Reservations are encouraged.

NYC Broadway Week: Through Feb. 5, get 2-for-1 Broadway tickets. Shows include “Cats,” “Kinky Boots,” “School of Rock” and “Wicked” and more. Visit nycgo.com/broadway-week for the full list of participating shows, as well as to purchase tickets.

Film Festival: Mix NYC, the New York Experimental Film Festival, celebrates its 29th year from Feb. 2 to 5. The weekend brings together artists and organizers to “explore, share, and create queer experimental media through an ever-changing constellation of means.” (mixnyc29.org). The art is made for the artists and their community, not to be sold in markets or displayed in museums. Visit mixnyc29.org to see the list of films and venues.

2017 Winter Wine Festival: New York Wine Events brings the NYC Winter Wine Festival to The PlayStation Theater in Times Square on Saturday, Feb. 4. More than 250 wines from across the world will be available for tasting. The day includes live music and food. There are two sessions – 3:30-6 p.m. and 8-10:30 p.m. General admission is $75-85 and includes over 250 wines to sample, light food, live jazz and a wine glass. Early access tickets are $132 and includes early admission (1 hour before listed start time) and passed hors d’oeuvres. VIP tickets ($235) includes early admission and access to the VIP suite, which features 10 high end wines and exclusive food offerings.

Soul on Ice: This special community event in Harlem is for the Figure Skating in Harlem girls, as well as their families, friends and members of the community. On Feb. 4, bring your skates to Lasker Rink at 110 Malcolm X Boulevard, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The day includes food, music, a raffle and ice skating demonstrations by the figure skaters. Tickets are $15, which includes skate rental. For tickets, email program@figureskatinginharlem.org or call 646.698.3440, ex 2.