Things to do in New York City this weekend

Dressed to Kilt: New York Fashion Week kicks off with a Scottish ball on Friday, Jan. 27. The event takes place at the High Line Hotel (Hoffman Hall). Cocktails begin at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., dancing and a fashion show begins. Formal Highland dress, black tie or ball attire required. Ticket sales benefit the Navy SEAL Foundations, which supports the U.S. Navy SEALS, their families and communities. Tickets start at $100. Visit www.dressedtokilt.com for more information.

Lunar New Year’s Eve Bash: Celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Bowery Hotel on Friday, Jan. 27. The Lunar New Year’s Eve Bash kicks off with the Edible Wonderland Reception, which begins at 8 p.m. The 88-minute reception features eight tasting stations, featuring such delicacies as caviar, toto and wagyu. Tickets are $88. The second part of the evening – an Epicurean Cocktail Feast – runs from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. The feast features special cocktails inspired by Asian ingredients. Tickets are $88. Visit luckyrice.com for more information. For more Chinese New Year celebrations, visit Sara D. Roosevelt park from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28. The day features a Firecracker Ceremony (beginning at noon) and a cultural festival.

Winter Carnival: The third annual Bryant Park Winter Carnival returns on Jan. 27 and runs through Feb. 4. The festival features an outdoor brew house, giant ice castle, warming lodge, free curling and skating lessons and silent disco. Visit wintervillage.org/visit/wintercarnival to see the full schedule of events.

Winter Jam NYC: On Saturday, Jan. 28, enjoy the ultimate snow day in Central Park. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy a free winter sports festival. Gore Mountain will be blowing fresh snow right into the park. Experience snowshoeing, skiing and snowboarding lessons, arctic golf and sledding. Equipment is provided at no cost, or bring your own. Along with winter activities, enjoy the Taste NY Winter Market. Visit www.nycgovparks.org for more information.

Cochon555: The annual Cochon555 competition is designed to support family farmers and educate both chefs and diners about using Old World livestock. The event takes place on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 4-7:30 p.m. at Weylin in Williamsburg. Tickets include samples of heritage breed pork prepared by famous chefs. Enjoy boutique wines, craft cocktails and artisanal brews. General admission tickets begin at $125. VIP tickets are $200 and Bespoke tickets are $400. Visit cochon555.com for more information and to purchase tickets.