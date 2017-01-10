Things to do in New York City this weekend

Outsider Art Fair: Outsider art has existed for thousands of years, but in the 20th century, it became defined as a medium where the artist is largely self-taught and not conditioned by current artistic trends or art history. Outsider artists come from all areas of the world, from all age groups and cultures. From Jan. 19-22, Outsider Art is being honored at the Metropolitan Pavilion. On Jan. 19, early access begins at 2 p.m. The show runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 and 21 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 22. Visit outsiderartfair.com/fair/1869 to purchase tickets, which start at $20.

Winter Antiques Show: The Park Avenue Armory is hosting the Winter Antiques Show from Jan. 20-29. The leading art, antiques and design fair comes to the armory and features fine art and antiques. The show is open daily from noon to 8 p.m., except on Sundays when it is open from noon to 6 p.m. Special events include a VIP tour and lunch, Young Collectors Night and Expert Eye Evening. Purchase of a daily admission ticket includes complimentary admission to the daily lectures. Seating is first come, first serve. Tickets are $25 and includes a 270-page catalogue. Visit winterantiquesshow.com for more information.

New York Ceramics and Glass Fair: The Bohemian National Hall hosts New York Ceramics and Glass Fair from Jan. 19 to 22. The show includes lectures. Nearly 30 galleries will be exhibiting and selling small, fired objects. Daily tickets are $20. The show runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.nyceramicsandglass.com for more information.

Vodka Tasting: Banish January’s chill with a vodka tasting at the Paramount Building (1501 Broadway) from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 21. The $60 ticket includes tasting of six vodkas, a juice bar to build your own cocktails, appetizers and giveaways. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/waiter-can-i-have-some-vodka-to-warm-me-up-tickets-29736042303 to purchase tickets.

Scotch Walk: Vodka isn’t your thing? Try a crawl centered around Scotland’s scotches. The event runs from noon to 10 p.m. Registration is from noon to 3 p.m. at the check-in venue (Libation on Ludlow Street). All attendees must go there to pick up their passes and then can proceed to any of the venues. Tickets are $55. Visit www.nycscotchwalk.com to see the list of scotches and venues.