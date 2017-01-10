Speak and See Listings: Jan. 11 to 17, 2017

THIS WEEK: Jan. 11 to 17, 2017

Maslow Faculty Reading Series, readings and films by faculty and alumni of Wilkes University. Dorothy Dickson Darte Center, 100 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre. Scheduled: a play “Norris: A Ticket to the Circus” 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11; and readings 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12. Free and open to the public. 570-408-4779.

Snow Better Time to Read, a winter reading club for age 19 and older with incentives, and prize drawings each week and free craft programs on Jan. 16, Feb. 2 and 6. Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Register any time now through Feb. 28. 570-823-0156.

Black Lives Matter, a student panel discussion. Rooms 218-219, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17. 570-674-6400.

Saint Andre Bessette Lecture, delivered by Kate Rossiter, assistant professor of health studies at Wilfrid Laurier University. Burke Auditorium, William G. McGowan School of Business, West Union and North River streets, King’s College, Wilkes-Barre. 7 p.m. Jan. 17. Free. 570-208-5900, ext. 5689.

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Members Exhibit, works in various mediums by members of the Wyoming Valley Art League. Circle Centre for the Arts, Rear 130 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Through Jan. 12 with hours noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. 570-288-1020.

Winter Photos, by Janie Stabinsky of Jenningsville. Through Jan. 15 at the Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. Open during movie screenings. 570-996-1500.

Prints and Small Abstracts, works by artists Mary Lou Steinberg and Darlene Smith. Marquis Art and Frame, 122 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Through Jan. 21 with hours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 570-823-0518.

The Creative Voyage, a collaborative student exhibition. Through Jan. 24 at ArtWorks Gallery, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 570-207-1815.

Bringing the Giant to Its Knees: The History of the Giant’s Despair Hillclimb, exploring the 110-year history of the motor race and its participants through art, trophies, artifacts, programs and memorabilia. Through March 1 at the Luzerne County Historical Society Museum, 69 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre. Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. 570-823-6244.

A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture, 19 unique posters celebrating the opening of the Smithsonian’s African American Museum, part of its traveling exhibition series. International Guest House, Keystone College, La Plume. Through March 30 with hours 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Tours must be scheduled in advance by calling 570-945-8160.

FUTURE

Faculty and Alumni Exhibit, with works by traditional and digital artists including photographers, graphic designers, sculptors and printmakers. Schulman Gallery, Luzerne County Community College, 1333 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke. Jan. 13 to Feb. 17 with a reception 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 570-740-0727.

Deadly Medicine: Creating the Master Race, an interactive exhibit outlining how Hitler was supported by medical doctors and researchers in his quest for improving the Aryan race. Jan. 18 to March 14 with Rabbi Larry Kaplan speaking on “Should Good Come Out of Evil?” 7 p.m. Jan. 19. Also: an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 21. Additional presentations continue on Jan. 26, Feb. 1, 7, 22 and March 1 and 14. Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Insalaco Hall, Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 570-674-6400.

I Come to Save the Day, a multi-disciplinary exhibit exploring the animal powers of comic book superheroes and supervillains and incorporating contemporary art pieces and historical artifacts to illustrate how these characters influenced American history and global popular culture. Feb. 4 to July 17 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Open noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. 570-346-7186.