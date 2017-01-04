Things to do in New York City this weekend

NYC Winter Jazz Fest: For 6 days (Jan. 5-10), Winter Jazzfest features 100 groups playing at 11 venues throughout the Village. The festival includes both performances and a TALKS series, including one on Social Justice and Music, Legacy of Thelonious Monk. Tickets can be purchased for the entire festival, or one or two day passes. Ticket prices start at $35. Visit www.winterjazzfest.com for the full line up of musicians and to purchase tickets.

Three Kings Day: For the 40th year, El Museo del Barrio is throwing its annual Three Kings Day on Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Admission is free. Live camels, music, dancing and puppets complete the parade, which begins on 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends at 115 Street and Park Avenue. After the parade, live music will continue at El Museo. This year celebrates the history and roots of the Three Kings parade in the Latino community. Visit www.elmuseo.org for more information.

50 First Jokes: The Bell House in Brooklyn hosts the 11th annual 50th First Jokes on Jan. 6. The special comedy show celebrates NYC’s stand up comedy scene. Established comedians will appear along with newbies. Each comedian will present the first new joke they’ve written in 2017. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8. Tickets are $15. Visit www.thebellhouseny.com for more information.

No Pants Subway Ride: On Sunday, Jan. 8, the 16th annual No Pants Subway Ride takes place. The event is staged by Improv Everywhere. Passengers board a subway car wearing winter gear (hats, gloves, etc.) but no pants. While no other details are available yet (meeting points and start time), keep an eye on the Facebook page or sign up for the email list for updates. RSVPing on Facebook is encouraged. After the ride, join the after party at Bar 13. Visit improveverywhere.com for more information.

Professional Bull Riders: On Jan. 6-8, professional bull riders take over Madison Square Garden for the Monster Energy Buck Off at The Garden. The top 35 bull riders from across the world, compete against bulls for two hours. The shows begin with pyrotechnics and explosions, and keeps you on the edge of your seat as the riders compete against the bulls. This year, The Garden also hosts the first “PBR Major,” which is made up of four of the highest-profile Built Ford Tough Series events. The best seats are PBR Elite Seats. Ticket holders will get to tour the chutes with a PBR stock contractors and watch a bull preparing to come out, as well as photo opportunities and meet and greets with riders. Visit www.thegarden.com for more information and to purchase tickets.