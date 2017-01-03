Listings: Trivia, karaoke and other bar games

Trivia, karaoke and other bar games:

MONDAYS:

Trivia at III Guys, 7 p.m. 11 Garbutt Ave., Dallas, 570-675-6161

TUESDAYS:

Trivia at III Guys, 7 p.m., 51 S. Wyoming Ave., Wilkes-Barre, 570-763-5242

WEDNESDAYS:

Karaoke at Bart and Urby’s, 9:30 p.m., 119 S. Main St. Wilkes-Barre, 570-970-9570

Karaoke at Clancy’s Bar and Grill, 8 p.m., 1174 Twin Stacks Drive 1, Dallas, 570-255-4265

Karaoke at Ole Tyme Charley’s Sports Pub and Grill, 9:30p.m., 31 S. River St., Plains, 570-822-3332

Trivia at III Guys, 7:30 p.m., 95 N. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, 570-474-2100

Trivia at The Crimson Lion, 7:30 p.m., 37 E. South St., Wilkes-Barre 570-208-2909

THURSDAYS

Trivia at Grotto Pizza, 7 p.m., 337 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-6600

Trivia at Bart and Urby’s, 9:30 p.m., 119 S. Main St. Wilkes-Barre, 570-970-9570

Karaoke at Heat Bar and Nightclub, 10 p.m., 71 N. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-266-8952

Karaoke Party at Breakers in Mohegan Sun Pocono, 7:30 p.m., 1280 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, 570-831-2100

Karaoke and music at Sleepy Hollow Lounge inside Idle Hour Lanes, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., 2008 Scranton Carbondale Highway, Scranton, 570-383-2451

SATURDAYS

Karaoke at Ole Tyme Charley’s Sports Pub and Grill, 9:30p.m., 31 S. River St., Plains, 570-822-3332

SUNDAYS

Not Yo’ Granny’s Bingo at Heat Bar and Nightclub, 9 p.m., 71 N. Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-266-8952

