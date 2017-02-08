A new singer prompted a new direction for Scranton’s Dreamers, Like Us

Tony Malec’s song “Don’t Speak” is about the end – a relationship fraying with both parties holding onto the last threads. When he performed it during his audition for the band Dreamers, Like Us, it became a beginning.

After a successful tryout, the 25-year-old Kingston resident joined the band as its new frontman in October 2015 and immediately inspired a new direction.

“It got way less heavy with a lot more clean vocals,” Malec said. “We’ve been compared to Saosin or Underoath. Those are two that we hear quite a bit.”

Malec said he has played in bands since he was 15, first with a group called Seven Days of April and then with Call Me Out. He met Dreamers, Like Us drummer Greg Lynch in the latter, and when Lynch’s new project needed a new mouthpiece, he knew who to call to the audition.

“Don’t Speak,” was featured on the Scranton-based band’s mid-2016 EP “Grief.” The group is in the process of writing the follow up to “Grief,” its first full-length album, with intentions to release it this year. Malec said he handles the lyrical side of things when it comes to writing.

“I tend to write songs that are based on personal experience,” Malec said. “I like to write music that’s not only therapeutic to myself but the main goal that we have with out band is we want to be a band that people can turn to when they have problems and feel like they’re not alone.”

Malec said the band goes to a personal place when they write to inspire something personal in the listener – to meet them halfway. Addiction, depression and relationships with loved ones are all topics of choice, inspiring what the vocalist called “real, heavy lyrical content.”

Dreamers, Like Us plans to bring that message to more places across the eastern United States as the band looks to expand its touring routes, but for now the best chance to see them is at Feb. 11’s College Snow Jam at Montage Mountain Ski Resort in Scranton. To hear “Don’t Speak” and the rest of Dreamers, Like Us’ music, visit dreamerslikeus.bandcamp.com.

Dreamers, Like us will perform live Feb. 11 during College Snow Jam at Montage Mountain Ski Resort in Scranton. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DLU-Live-1.jpg Dreamers, Like us will perform live Feb. 11 during College Snow Jam at Montage Mountain Ski Resort in Scranton. Submitted photo Dreamers, Like Us plans to release new mateiral later this year in the form of their first full-length. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DLU-promo-1.jpg Dreamers, Like Us plans to release new mateiral later this year in the form of their first full-length. Submitted photo

See them play College Snow Jam at Montage Mountain Feb. 11

By Gene Axton gaxton@timesleader.com

Reach Gene Axton on Twitter @geneaxtonTL

