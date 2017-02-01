Calling all vocalists — ’80s-inspired Wilkes-Barre band Terraformer wants you

Wilkes-Barre band seeks vocalist. Must be willing to live the dream.

Terraformer is a two-man operation that began in 2012. Kyle Kuligowski, 33, and Kenneth Bly, 38, have a friendship that stretches back 16 years and was solidified in Wilkes-Barre music scene monuments like Cafe Metropolis. The two formed their band as an instrumental outfit rooted in a myriad of influences, but they’re looking to expand. Their New Year’s resolution of sorts is to start playing around Eastern Pennsylvania — Philadelphia, Bethlehem, Allentown — but they want to add another member before they start making moves.

“Finding a vocalist is number one on the list,” Kuligowski said. “We structure some of our songs around vocals — when we write them we picture vocals in them, even if they’re catchy songs. But neither of us can sing.”

What they can do is play. Both members of Terraformer come from musical backgrounds, spending time in local bands before deciding to come together. Bly said their initial goal was to write music they would want to listen to, with influences ranging from new wave and post punk to industrial.

“What I’m doing now is the music I’ve been wanting to do since I started playing music in the late ’90s,” Bly said. “The other bands I was in, they were a lot of fun, but it wasn’t exactly where I wanted to be musically.”

Kuligowski’s influences lean more toward electronic and synth, but he echoed Bly’s sentiment — musically, Terraformer fits like a glove. The two have used that passion as motivation, learning to record and master their own music as they write it. They have a handful of songs on their Soundcloud right now, with a couple more currently in the works. When they perform them live, Kuligowski said it’s “something people probably don’t see around here too often.”

“We improvise, we jam out with really trippy, industrial songs, but we also have structured songs we play,” Kuligowski said. “I think people who are into music that’s a little more out there will be into it. Also people who are into a lot of ’80s music.”

To keep track of Terraformer’s upcoming dates and new song releases, follow them on Facebook. To become the final piece of Kuligowski and Bly’s ’80s new wave industrial nightmare scape, inquire with Kuligowski at Zypher2323@gmail.com, but Terraformer has a word of advice for prospective applicants.

“It’d be nice to have a weirdo like us,” Bly said.

Insert vocalist here: Kenneth Bly said Terraformer would like to add a frontman because he and bandmate Kyle Kuligowski are ‘tweaking nobs and playing bass guitar’ during their live sets. Kuligowski said a potential member is required to fit into what they’re doing musically, while experience playing synth is preferred. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_terraformer-1.jpg Insert vocalist here: Kenneth Bly said Terraformer would like to add a frontman because he and bandmate Kyle Kuligowski are ‘tweaking nobs and playing bass guitar’ during their live sets. Kuligowski said a potential member is required to fit into what they’re doing musically, while experience playing synth is preferred. Submitted photo

Two-piece ’80s-inspired instrumental band Terraformer hopes to expand its membership — and its regional reach — in 2017

By Gene Axton gaxton@timesleader.com

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts