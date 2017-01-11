Metal Duo I Trust You to Kill Me provides creative outlet for Dallas man

Jonathan Pall was tired of false starts. He was tired of commissioning designs, ordering shirts and building fan bases for bands that prematurely folded, so he decided to start his own creative outlet, I Trust You to Kill Me, and take the moniker with him wherever he went.

“I made a promise to myself that I’m going to write this music and no matter what happens I’m just going to keep playing it,” Pall said. “I was spending so much time conceptualizing and starting new projects … I just wanted to keep something going.”

After creating incarnations of the group in Lancaster and San Diego, Pall, now 30 and living in Dallas, has revived his creative outlet once again, this time as a two-piece. Drummer Jason Smith, former member of local act Machine Arms, joined Pall in his musical endeavor approximately one year ago. Together they draw upon their shared appreciation for bands like Every Time I Die, Fear Before the March of Flames, Botch and Norma Jean to create mathy metal with a distinctly unique spin.

“J and I work so well together because, basically, our intentions are in the same place,” Pall said. “It’s the really close friendship and love for music we share that keeps this vessel moving.”

Pall said that Smith and other drummers he works with have complete creative freedom to do what they want, but he writes a majority of the lyrics and guitar parts himself. That writing process and Pall’s relatively new partnership with Smith will manifest itself in an upcoming full-length, “Love.”

“Love” has a very specific target release date of March — soon after, Pall is going on hiatus from the band, life and everything.

“I’m going to hike the Appalachian Trail, so I’m going to be off the map for six months,” Pall said.

Pall and Smith will play a handful of dates before their six-month reprieve from music: Jan. 27 in Baltimore, Jan. 28 in Philadelphia, Feb. 25 in Hazleton and March 25 in Pottsville. The musician/hiker said it’s great if fellow music fans want to visit the duo’s Bandcamp (ITrustYoutoKillMe.Bandcamp.com) and listen to what he has created, but he prefers they see it.

“We’re a live band,” Pall said. “It’s OK to listen to us as much as you want, but really all the good stuff comes from going to a show.”

For more information about I Trust You to Kill Me, its discography and upcoming show dates, visit Facebook.com/ITRUSTYOUTOKILLME.

Two-piece math/hardcore group I Trust You to Kill Me draws influence from bands like Every Time I Die, Fear Before the March of Flames and Norma Jean.

Jonathan Pall took artistic expression into his own hands after a number of false starts

By Gene Axton [email protected]

