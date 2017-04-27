 Added on April 27, 2017

Art of the Week: ‘Alex In Wonderland’ by Denise Tomasura

Print This Page
‘Alex In Wonderland’ by Denise Tomasura

Recommended

    “Alex In Wonderland”

    Materials: watercolor

    Created by: Denise Tomasura

    Location: Sweet Valley

    About the artist: Tomasura considers herself an impressionist oil painter, but she also dabbles in alcohol inks, watercolor, acrylics and pyrography (wood burning).

    ‘Alex In Wonderland’ by Denise Tomasura
    http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_AlexInWonderland1.jpeg‘Alex In Wonderland’ by Denise Tomasura

    Enter your artwork by sending a photo of your art, your name, age, location, medium and info about the artist or the art to: [email protected]

    Enter your artwork by sending a photo of your art, your name, age, location, medium and info about the artist or the art to: [email protected]

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus