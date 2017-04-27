Art of the Week: ‘Alex In Wonderland’ by Denise Tomasura
“Alex In Wonderland”
Materials: watercolor
Created by: Denise Tomasura
Location: Sweet Valley
About the artist: Tomasura considers herself an impressionist oil painter, but she also dabbles in alcohol inks, watercolor, acrylics and pyrography (wood burning).
Enter your artwork by sending a photo of your art, your name, age, location, medium and info about the artist or the art to: [email protected]
