Scranton Fringe Festival returns to Electric City Sept. 27 through Oct. 1

SCRANTON — The Scranton Fringe Festival has announced its return to multiple venues throughout the Electric City for 2017.

Dedicated to presenting uncensored, unique and engaging works to bold audiences, the festival will showcase theater, dance, puppetry, magic and more from Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.

In its third year, the festival has added an extra day to continue a tradition that has attracted thousands of audience members and provided a platform for more than 100 productions.

Applications to join the festival are open now through March 25 and can be filled out at scratonfringe.org/apply. There are no application fees, and all of the following will be considered: new takes on old works; newly created pieces; quirky, unusual, vibrant and creative theater; cabaret; dance; puppetry; magic; musicals; immersive theater; solo shows; and children’s programming.

The Scranton Fringe Festival will take place at multiple venues throughout the city and will feature theater, dance, magic and more. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_FringeWeb.jpg The Scranton Fringe Festival will take place at multiple venues throughout the city and will feature theater, dance, magic and more. Submitted photo

Times Leader staff reports

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.