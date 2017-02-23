Trance-fusion festival Camp Bisco to return to Pavilion at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON — Electronic and trance-fusion music festival Camp Bisco is returning to Northeastern Pennsylvania for the third year in a row.

Festival organizers have announced the three-day event, headlined by jamtronica pioneers The Disco Biscuits, is scheduled for July 13 through 15 at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain & Montage Mountain Waterpark, 1000 Montage Mountain Road.

Co-headliners Bassnectar, Pretty Lights Live, GRiZ, Lotus, Gramatik, Action Bronson and Shpongle will give prime-time performances, and a list of nearly 50 additional acts includes 12th Planet, Beats Antique, Break Science, Electric Beethoven, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Swift Technique, Sophistafunk and others.

Early bird passes go on sale at noon Feb. 24 at CampBisco.com. VIP and travel packages will be available through the same outlet in the future.

Disco Biscuits bass player Marc Brownstein revels in the groove during the band’s first set at Camp Bisco in 2016. The jamtronica pioneers will bring their festival back to Scranton with a full lineup in July. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_bisco2-9.jpg Disco Biscuits bass player Marc Brownstein revels in the groove during the band’s first set at Camp Bisco in 2016. The jamtronica pioneers will bring their festival back to Scranton with a full lineup in July. Times Leader file photo

Times Leader staff reports

