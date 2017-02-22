Art of the Week: ‘Nature’ by Brittany Boote

“Nature”

Materials: Digital photography

Created by: Brittany Boote

Location: Wilkes-Barre

About the artist: Brittany Boote is a resident of NEPA. Her affinity for the camera began as a teenager when she signed a contract with Manhattan based talent agency CED as an actress and model, exposing her to art culture, fashion, and photography. She began photographing local art, music, and the skateboarding culture which led to her passion for photography and visual art.

