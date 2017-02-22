 Added on February 22, 2017

Art of the Week: ‘Nature’ by Brittany Boote

‘Nature’ by Brittany Boote

“Nature”

Materials: Digital photography

Created by: Brittany Boote

Location: Wilkes-Barre

About the artist: Brittany Boote is a resident of NEPA. Her affinity for the camera began as a teenager when she signed a contract with Manhattan based talent agency CED as an actress and model, exposing her to art culture, fashion, and photography. She began photographing local art, music, and the skateboarding culture which led to her passion for photography and visual art.

Enter your artwork by sending a photo of your art, your name, age, location, medium and info about the artist or the art to: [email protected]

