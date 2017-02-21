Former Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre to reopen under new owner and sell beer

WILKES-BARRE — A convenience store that closed two years ago will reopen under new ownership and sell beer.

Blackman Beer Stop LLC is planning to set up shop in the former Turkey Hill store on the corner of Blackman and South Main streets.

Attorney John Rodgers said the owners VED LLC of Scranton received approval last year from the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board.

“They’re hoping to be open by the summer,” Rodgers said Tuesday.

The store also will sell food and snacks, he said. A restaurant liquor license is pending from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board upon completion of construction, Rodgers said.

The license for the store was transferred from the former Uptown II restaurant on North River Street near the Luzerne County Courthouse.

The Turkey Hill closed in January 2015. At the time a spokeswoman for the chain said the store shut down for financial reasons and its sales performance was off.

VED purchased the property from Thomas S. and Doris A. Meyers, trustees of the Thomas S. Meyers and Doris A. Meyers Revocable Trust of Brownstown, for $271,000 in June 2016, according to the documents filed in the Luzerne County Recorder of Deeds.

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott

