Party Gras raises money for United Neighborhood Centers

SCRANTON — “Mardi Gras” might mean “Fat Tuesday” in French, but that isn’t stopping the United Neighborhood Centers from holding its Party Gras event Friday, Feb. 24., a full four days before the actual Fat Tuesday.

Party Gras is an annual fundraising event for the United Neighborhood Centers, held at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel in downtown Scranton. According to Mary Caroll Donahoe, 52, director of development for the United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania, the event is a vital fundraiser.

“The event benefits our crisis services and Angel’s Attic,” Donahoe explained.

Donahoe said the crisis services are crucial for helping people deal with problems they may not have expected, such as losing one’s job and being unable to afford food, as there is no dedicated funding especially for these services.

“The biggest thing we do is help people with the immediate crisis, in the hopes that they become self-sufficient, so they don’t have to keep coming back,” Donahoe said.

According to Donahoe, Party Gras is one of the most important events the UNC holds, but in addition to that, it’s also a lot of fun.

“We changed ‘Mardi Gras’ to ‘Party Gras’ because it’s a really good time,” Donahoe said.

Party Gras features a fully New Orleans-inspired party, in honor of the city most closely associated with Mardi Gras traditions. Guests will be able to enjoy a New Orleans-inspired dinner, along with gambling, fortunetellers, music from jazz band East End Vipers and a king cake, a traditional cake eaten on the holiday that has a plastic figure of a baby, representing the baby Jesus, hidden somewhere in the cake.

“Whoever gets the slice with the cake gets a prize,” said Donahoe.

According to Donahoe, the event is usually a big success for UNC, bringing in around $20,000 each year thanks to both ticket sales and sponsorship from organizations like Gerrity’s, WNEP and People’s Security Bank. With over 200 tickets already purchased for this year’s event, it’s shaping up to be a sizable crowd.

“This year looks like it’s going to be a good one,” said Donahoe. “Over the past few years, we’ve changed the event a lot, and it’s just gotten a lot more fun.”

While the deadline to register for the event was originally Feb. 15, Donahoe described that as a “soft deadline,” and said tickets could still be purchased by calling 570-346-0759, ext. 114. Tickets are $80.

The East End Vipers, a jazz group from Wilkes-Barre, will perform again at this year's Party Gras.

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6119.

