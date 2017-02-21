F.M. Kirby Center announces Guitars & Stars featuring Kane Brown, Brett Young
WILKES-BARRE — A few of country music’s up and coming acts are slated to visit the Wyoming Valley and perform on one of its most intimate stages.
Guitars & Stars will take place at 7 p.m. April 18 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.
Featured acts will be Kane Brown, Brett Young, Dylan Scott, reigning American Idol Trent Harmon and former member of pop/rock group Hot Chelle Rae, Ryan Follese.
Ticket prices range from $30 to $80 based on seating and ticket package.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 and will be available through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.
A pre-sale for Kirby members will start at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 through the same outlets.
Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.
