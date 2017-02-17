Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Rothman Ice Rink: One of those most gorgeous places to ice skate in Philly is right in Center City. The Rothman Ice Rink closes on Feb. 26, so this weekend, grab your skates and glide on the ice under the skyscrapers of Center City. When you finish skating check out America’s Garden Capital Maze. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 10. Skates can be rented for $10. Visit www.ccdparks.org/dilworth-park/rothmanicerink for more information.

A Freedom To Go Forth at Historic Strawberry Mansion: The Strawberry Mansion is holding a special one-day exhibition in honor of Black History Month. The exhibit features items from the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Curators from the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum will be on hand to guide visitors through the display. Visit www.historicstrawberrymansion.org to learn more.

New Exhibit at The Brandywine River Museum: Examine more than 50 paintings of modern art at The Brandywine River Museum’s newest exhibit From Homer to Hopper: Experiment and Ingenuity in American Art. The exhibit features over 50 paintings from modern artists like Winslow Homer, Georgia O’Keeffe and Edward Hopper. Attendees can tour the course of modern art through these works that run from the 19th century to the mid-20th. The museum is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Tickets are $15. Visit www.brandywine.org for more information.

Kennett Winterfest: The fifth annual Winterfest returns to Kennett Square, presented by the Kennett Brewfest. The event runs from 12:30-4 p.m. Tickets include unlimited tastings of craft beer from over 50 breweries and live musical entertainment. This year, there will be a selection of food trucks for pay-as-you-go eats. Food trucks include Dia Doce, the Polish Collection and Southbound BBQ. General admission tickets are $60 and includes a tasting mug. VIP tickets are $100, which includes a special tasting an hour before and gourmet foods. All ticket holders must be 21+. Visit kennettwinterfest.com to purchase tickets. This is an outdoor event, so dress accordingly.

The Bodyguard: The award-winning musical “The Bodyguard” (based on the Whitney Houston/Kevin Costner film) comes to the Academy of Music through Feb. 26. Starring R&B star Deborah Cox, the show follows the famous Rachel Marron who hires a bodyguard to protect her from a stalker. The romantic thriller features music such as “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and “I Will Always Love You.” Visit www.kimmelcenter.org to purchase tickets.