Art of the Week: ‘Take Me With You’ by Kyle Leslie
“Moosehead”
Materials: Digital painting created with ArtRage 4
Created by: Justin Coggin
Location: Wyoming
About the artist: I’ve been an art enthusiast and practitioner my whole life. I enjoy using a variety of mediums. My favorite subjects are comics and surrealist abstraction if that’s even a thing. If it’s not, I made it up, and that’s what I do.
Enter your artwork by sending a photo of your art, your name, age, location, medium and info about the artist or the art to: [email protected]
comments powered by Disqus