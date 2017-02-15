Art of the Week: ‘Take Me With You’ by Kyle Leslie

“Moosehead”

Materials: Digital painting created with ArtRage 4

Created by: Justin Coggin

Location: Wyoming

About the artist: I’ve been an art enthusiast and practitioner my whole life. I enjoy using a variety of mediums. My favorite subjects are comics and surrealist abstraction if that’s even a thing. If it’s not, I made it up, and that’s what I do.

http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_moose.jpg