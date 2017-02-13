Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend

Mummers Mardi Gras Parade in Manayunk: Spend Feb. 18 in Manayunk where, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can watch 15 string bands parade down Main Street. After the parade, meet the Mummers at a festival filled with family-friendly activities including face painting and photo booths. The day will raise money for the Mummers and their New Years Day parade, one of Philly’s oldest traditions. The rain date is Feb. 19. Visit www.mummersmardigras.com for more information.

Unbounded Histories at the Barnes Foundation: This site-specific sound intervention exhibit comes to the Barnes Foundation from Philly artist Andres Hornick. The piece is made up of poems that respond to specific works from the Barnes collection. It can be streamed by smartphone. Wander through the galleries, viewing works like Seurat’s Models and Van Gogh’s The Postman, while listening to Hornick’s poems. This special audio tour will allow you to view the works in an entirely new light. Unbounded Histories comes to a close on Feb. 19. Tickets are $25. Visit www.barnesfoundation.org for more information.

Philadelphia Distilling: On Feb. 19, celebrate the opening of Philadelphia Distilling’s new location – the site of the former AJAX Metal Company. Philadelphia Distilling distills and sells its alcohols right out of the Philadelphia location. Its popular Bluecoat American Dry Gin is a highlight. The new building includes production facilities, public and private tours, a cocktail bar and lounge, event space and tasting room. It will be open Thursday-Sunday from 1-9:30 p.m. Visit philadelphiadistilling.com for more information.

African-American History Month: “Outsider Art”: The Free Library of Philadelphia is hosting multiple events in February in celebration of African-American History Month. For the four Saturdays in February, the West Oak Lane branch is hosting four workshops focusing on “Outsider Art”, or Folk Art. Workshops run from noon to 3 p.m. and allow attendees to make their own folk art creation. Feb. 18 focuses on “Found Art Objects.” Pre-registration is recommended. Call 215-685-2843 or email your name and contact info to [email protected] Visit www.freelibrary.org for more information.

Frogs: A Chorus of Colors: From Feb. 4 to May 14, explore the world of frogs at the Academy of Natural Sciences. The newest exhibit, Frogs: A Chorus of Colors, allows attendees to interact with frogs. See live frogs, listen to their songs and watch them swim and jump. Throughout the month of February, each weekend features special programming dedicated to the new exhibit. “Froguary” offers interactive educational stations, special storytimes and allows kids to make their own crafts. Tickets are $20.95, which includes general admission. Visit www.ansp.org to learn more.