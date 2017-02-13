Blackberry Smoke slated to play Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center June 23

WILKES-BARRE — Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke took the main stage by storm at the 2016 Peach Music Festival, and the band is poised to return to Northeastern Pennsylvania for a theater performance.

Blackberry Smoke will perform at 8 p.m. June 23 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

The Atlanta-based quintet brings a fresh, edgy approach to southern and Americana rock ‘n’ roll, and its sixth album, “Like An Arrow,” features a diverse collection of sounds and reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Country and Americana/Folk charts.

Touring consistently, Blackberry Smoke has opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band and Gov’t Mule among others.

Tickets cost $25 and $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby member pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.

Atlanta-based quintet Blackberry Smoke brings a gritty approach to Americana laced rock ‘n’ roll. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_BBS_Press.jpg Atlanta-based quintet Blackberry Smoke brings a gritty approach to Americana laced rock ‘n’ roll.

Times Leader staff reports

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.