Blackberry Smoke slated to play Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center June 23
WILKES-BARRE — Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke took the main stage by storm at the 2016 Peach Music Festival, and the band is poised to return to Northeastern Pennsylvania for a theater performance.
Blackberry Smoke will perform at 8 p.m. June 23 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.
The Atlanta-based quintet brings a fresh, edgy approach to southern and Americana rock ‘n’ roll, and its sixth album, “Like An Arrow,” features a diverse collection of sounds and reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Country and Americana/Folk charts.
Touring consistently, Blackberry Smoke has opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Zac Brown Band and Gov’t Mule among others.
Tickets cost $25 and $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby member pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 16.
