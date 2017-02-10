Kingston rockers SUZE to perform at Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Funk-infused Kingston rock band SUZE will celebrate its 10-year anniversary at the F.M. Kirby Center this spring.

“A Decade of SUZE” will honor the band’s anniversary through a performance at 8 p.m. May 12 at the downtown theater, 71 Public Square, as part of the Chandelier Lobby series.

SUZE has released two studio records — 2012’s “When the World is Not Enough,” and 2014’s “Sounds From Thursday Evening” — and the band has been writing new songs since welcoming two new members.

Founding member Adam McKinley and veteran guitarist Adam Gabriel are joined by drummer Jason Stefanski and bassist Brian Gildea in SUZE, which combines jazz, funk, blues and rock influences.

Tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 the day of the show and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org, and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A Kirby member pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.

SUZE will perform in the Chandelier Lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center May 12 with a new lineup and new music. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_SUZE-PRESS-1.jpg SUZE will perform in the Chandelier Lobby of the F.M. Kirby Center May 12 with a new lineup and new music. Submitted photo

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.

