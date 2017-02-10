Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center announces first fundrasing event of 2017

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced it’s first major fundraising event of 2017.

Kirby Fest: A Night of Pints, Pinot and Performing Arts will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. April 22 at the downtown theater, 71 Public Square.

The all-inclusive evening will showcase local wineries, breweries, restaurants and artists through tastings, samplings and live performances.

Featured wineries and breweries will include Bartolai Winery, Freas Farm Winery, Maiolatesi Wine Cellars, Nawrocki Imports, Nimble Hill Vineyard & Winery, Nimble Hill Brewing Company, Benny Brewing Company, North Slope Brewing Company and Susquehanna Brewing Company.

Participating food vendors and artists will be announced soon.

Tickets cost $50 in advance and $60 the day of the event and are on sale now at the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. Kirby members can purchase tickets prior to the event for $45 through the Kirby Center box office.

All proceeds will benefit the F.M. Kirby Center’s community outreach and children and family programming, which provides local children an opportunity to experience the performing arts free of charge.

For information on co-sponsorship of the event, contact Lauren Pluskey McLain at 570-823-4599 ext. 234.

Kirby Fest will feature local wineries, breweries, restaurants and artists. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_FMKirbyFest_PRESS.jpg Kirby Fest will feature local wineries, breweries, restaurants and artists. Submitted photo

Times Leader staff reports

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TimesLeaderMatt.