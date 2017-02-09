Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre to celebrate 10th anniversary at Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE — To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre will hold a local celebrity dance competition for charity at 7 p.m. April 6 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

Emceed by special guest state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, the event, titled 10 Years of Excellence — A Celebration of the Dance Theater of Wilkes-Barre, will feature dance couples Dr. Tony and Danielle Bruno, Rachel Pugh and Tom Blanchard, Dr. Shawn and Michelle Casey, Cassandra and Jim Corcoran, Mitch and Taly Kornfeld, Bridget and Steve Husted, Dr. Harvey and Kathy Reiser, Dr. Glen and Carl Tellis and Leo and Gina Malsky along with Kirby Center staff members.

Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show and are available starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 through the Kirby Center box office or by phone at 570-826-1100.

Proceeds will benefit Downtown Arts.

Submitted photo