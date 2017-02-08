Pair wine with novels this Valentine’s Day

ANDREAS — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches. If you like your romance accompanied by a fine glass of wine, spend this weekend at Galen Glen Winery. Local author Autumn Jordon will be on hand to sign copies of her newest Valentine novel.

The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jordon’s latest book is called “Perfect Hearts,” which she will be selling and signing, along with her previous novels, “Perfect,” “Seized by Darkness” and “Obsessed by Darkness.”

Galen Glen’s tasting room manager, Kathy Matson, has hosted book signings before. However, she said, “This is our first romance book signing. Autumn Jordon is a long-standing customer of the winery. During a recent visit she told me she had authored some romance and mysteries. We talked about a possible book signing and set a date for February — the month of romance.”

Jordon’s novels fall into two categories: contemporary romantic comedy and romantic suspense. The weekend allows visitors to meet the author and hear what inspired her books. Matson encourages guests to indulge in the winery’s chocolate and wine pairings.

Jordon’s novels are being sold for $10 (cash only). Matson hopes that attendees will not only take home a book or two, but also a box of chocolates and a bottle of wine to create a special day at home — whether a date night, treat for yourself or a girls’ evening.

To accompany Jordon’s novels, Matson has some wine pairing suggestions.

“If sitting by the fire, enjoying dark chocolate and reading a romance, our Chambourcin, Raspberry or Barrel 29 would all pair well. If reading a suspense, something crisp that will keep you on your toes like a Riesling or Gruner Veltliner.”

Keep an eye on Galen Glen Winery’s website and social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for additional exciting events. Sundays in March, the winery will host events called Buy The Farm, which features local foods. In April, food truck Fridays begin and the 8th annual Cheesecake for the Cure fundraiser, which benefits the American Cancer Society, will take place.

The winery is open year round. The tasting room operates Fridays noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Among Matson’s favorite wine is “our Stone Cellar dry Riesling and our Stone Cellar Gewürztraminer & Gruner Veltliner. Naming a favorite wine is like naming a favorite child. They all hold a special place in your heart, but some days you like one more than another.”

By Dorothy Sasso For The Guide

Reach the arts and entertainment department at 570-991-6111 or at ae@timesleader.com.

