Art of the Week: ‘Take Me With You’ by Kyle Leslie

“Take me with you”

Materials: Sharpie on paper

Created by: Kyle Leslie

Location: Harveys Lake

About the artist: I was born in Estes Park Colo., and moved all over the country. I ended up in Pennsylvania when I was 12. I’ve been drawing since I can remember. I used to get in a lot of trouble with my mother because I would draw all over my walls at a very young age. I remember at age 6 I drew a picture of my father and tried to sell it to our neighbors. Art is my passion and I’m obsessed. I’ve also created a clothing brand called Nuclearbane so people can wear my artwork. People from Germany and even Switzerland are rocking my brand.

