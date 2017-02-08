Art of the Week: ‘Take Me With You’ by Kyle Leslie
“Take me with you”
Materials: Sharpie on paper
Created by: Kyle Leslie
Location: Harveys Lake
About the artist: I was born in Estes Park Colo., and moved all over the country. I ended up in Pennsylvania when I was 12. I’ve been drawing since I can remember. I used to get in a lot of trouble with my mother because I would draw all over my walls at a very young age. I remember at age 6 I drew a picture of my father and tried to sell it to our neighbors. Art is my passion and I’m obsessed. I’ve also created a clothing brand called Nuclearbane so people can wear my artwork. People from Germany and even Switzerland are rocking my brand.
