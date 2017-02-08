Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia music scenes join forces for new release, tour

WILKES-BARRE — Part Philadelphia, part Wilkes-Barre, all rock.

It’s an apt description for the split released Feb. 3 featuring Philadelphia’s Jake Clarke and Wilkes-Barre band Spur. It’s also applicable to the label that issued the release, Disposition Collective, started by Clarke and Wilkes-Barre resident Matt Wren. The two met when Wren booked Clarke’s band, the distortion-driven rock outfit Superheaven, and soon discovered they shared a desire to start a record imprint.

“I just wanted to be more involved in music,” Wren said. “I’ve always booked shows and I was in bands when I was younger, but I’m not really into doing that part of it anymore, so I wanted another way to still be involved. I liked helping bands and people that I find creative and interesting. I want to be able to help put them out there.”

Disposition Collective’s catalog currently contains three releases — “Secret Boy” by Wicca Phase Springs Eternal (former Tigers Jaw vocalist/guitarist Adam McIlwee), a four-song EP from Scranton pop-punk band University Drive and the Spur/Clarke split LP.

Clarke said his initial motivation for starting a label was to have a method of distribution for his solo material. A year and a half after he and Wren started Disposition Collective, he has seen that goal through with material he called “a little bit different than what I’m used to.”

“It’s a little softer than other songs I’ve written,” Clarke said. “It’s not as overdriven as I’m used to.”

On the other side of the split (side B if you’re listening on vinyl), Spur has contributed a mixture of new songs and re-recordings from its 2016 demo. Guitarist/vocalist Toni Pennello said the new songs represent the next step for the local indie rock group.

“As a band and as songwriters we’re becoming a lot more consistent,” Pennello said. “Previously a lot of our releases have been super eclectic — I think we’re finally coming together with what we’re trying to do. It’s a little more coherent.”

Spur met Clarke during a show at Wilkes-Barre music venue The Other Side and, after visiting Clarke in Philadelphia to jam, they garnered a review of “sick” from the Superheaven guitarist/vocalist. That prompted Clarke to ask the band to record and tour together. Pennello said it was a great opportunity for the young Wilkes-Barre group to learn from Clarke.

“We’ve been listening to Superheaven for awhile and we admire Jake a lot,” Pennello said. “It’s cool to put something out with him and work with him because he’s a great guy and he’s talented. We get a lot out of that.”

The Jake Clark/Spur split LP is currently available from Disposition Collective’s online store on black (out of 400) or swirl (out of 100). The acts will also have copies available during their short tour in support of the release, including the Feb. 24 date in Wilkes-Barre at the venue where they first met.

“It’s going to be a cool show,” Clarke said. “We both picked bands we enjoy. Just cool music and hopefully a good atmosphere of bands and friends.”

Wilkes-Barre’s Spur has a busy 2016 that included a performance at Wrecking Ball Fest in Atlanta. They’re kicking off 2017 with a new release — a split with Superheaven guitarist/vocalist Jake Clarke. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_spur-new-untoned-1.jpg Wilkes-Barre’s Spur has a busy 2016 that included a performance at Wrecking Ball Fest in Atlanta. They’re kicking off 2017 with a new release — a split with Superheaven guitarist/vocalist Jake Clarke. The cover art for Disposition Collective’s third release, a split between label co-founder Jake Clarke and Wilkes-Barre’s Spur. http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_jake_clarke_spur_split_cover-1.jpg The cover art for Disposition Collective’s third release, a split between label co-founder Jake Clarke and Wilkes-Barre’s Spur. Submitted photo

Local act Spur and Philadelphia’s Jake Clarke (Superheaven) release split LP on label co-founded by Clarke and Wilkes-Barre resident Matt Wren

By Gene Axton gaxton@timesleader.com

IF YOU GO: What: Release show for split LP Who: Jake Clarke, Spur, Rich People and Beach Bod When: 7 p.m. Feb. 24 Where: The Other Side, 119 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre How Much: $8 at the door Bart & Urby’s will also feature live music the night of Feb. 24, and is inviting local artists to bring their work to hang inside the bar. According to owner Brian Urbanas, if their art is sold, artists will receive 100 percent of the profit.

Reach Gene Axton at 570-991-6121 or on Twitter @TLArts

