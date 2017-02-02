Shawn Klush as Elvis to visit F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist and Pittston native Shawn Klush will perform at 8 p.m. April 8 at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square.

According to a press release from the Kirby Center, Klush is considered the top Elvis tribute artist in the world.

He’s was first to be named Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist by Elvis Presley Enterprises and England’s BBC named him The World’s Greatest Elvis.

Chosen by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger, Klush has also portrayed Elvis on the HBO series “Vinyl.”

Tickets for Shawn Klush as Elvis range from $29.50 to $49.50 and will be available starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 6 through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby member pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 through the same outlets.

