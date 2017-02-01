Queen act cancels Feb. 3 Kirby Center show, replacement scheduled for July

WILKES-BARRE — Queen tribute act, God Save the Queen has cancelled its North American tour, including its Feb. 3 performance at the F.M. Kirby Center.

Acting quickly, the downtown theater has announced The Queen Extravaganza will perform at 8 p.m. July 1.

“We are no longer working with God Save the Queen, but we are committed to bringing the songs of Freddie Mercury to the F.M. Kirby Center, so we are contracting The Queen Extravaganza, which is a world-renowned Queen tribute act led by Marc Martel,” officials at the Kirby Center said in a statement.

Martel has been the frontman for The Queen Extravaganza since winning a vocal contest organized by original members of Queen Roger Taylor and Brian May in 2012. The band made their national debut on “American Idol” prior to its first tour.

Tickets purchased for the Feb. 3 performance will be valid for the July 1 performance, but refunds will be available at each customer’s point of purchase. Tickets for the July 1 performance are on sale now through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

Queen Extravaganza promo poster – submitted photo http://theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_queen_Press.jpg Queen Extravaganza promo poster – submitted photo

Times Leader staff reports

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TLArts.

Reach Matt Mattei at 570-991-6651 or on Twitter @TLArts.