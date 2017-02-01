Art of the Week: ‘Mosaic wine bottle lights’ by Jenna Kapral

“Mosaic wine bottle lights”

Materials: Glass bottles, stained glass and Christmas lights

Created by: Jenna Kapral

Location: Harveys Lake

About the artist: I make mosaic wine and liquor bottle lights. I sell them on Etsy and at Earth and Wears in Dallas. I use stained glass to make a mosaic over the wine or liquor bottle. There is a hole drilled in the back of the bottle that I put a strand of Christmas lights through to make them light up.

